Lee brings operational expertise and a track record scaling high-growth businesses as Mint House revenue has grown 4x since 2021

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mint House , the leading tech-enabled residential hospitality company, announced today the appointment of Christian Lee as Chief Executive Officer. Lee was recruited by Mint House Founder and previous CEO, Will Lucas, to further scale and drive its next phase of growth. Lee's career spans 25 years of operations, finance, strategy, and corporate development roles at both disruptive startups and Fortune 100 companies. Mint House operates over 25 properties across 16 markets, serving business and leisure travelers with design-forward spaces that offer the amenities and conveniences of a home with the service, consistency and reliability of a high-end hotel.

Christian Lee CEO Mint House (PRNewswire)

MINT HOUSE APPOINTS CHRISTIAN LEE AS CEO TO DRIVE NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH, FOUNDER WILL LUCAS NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Lee previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Transfix, a leading transportation solutions provider with digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings, where he oversaw all finance functions, ESG reporting, and strategic initiatives. In his time at Transfix, the company grew net revenues over 80% per year, executed with strong cost discipline, and launched multiple new product lines.

Prior to joining Transfix, Lee served as Managing Director of WeWork Asia, based in Shanghai. He grew the business from four locations to more than two hundred across twenty-five cities in ten countries through a combination of organic growth, acquisitions, and partnerships. He also served as WeWork's Global Chief Financial Officer in New York where he oversaw all finance functions. Previously, Lee led Corporate Development at Time Warner Cable where he played an integral role in Time Warner Cable's spin-off into a public company and the eventual merger with Charter. Lee serves on various alumni boards at Carleton College and on the board of Bronxworks, a non-profit serving the needs of residents of the Bronx.

"I'm thrilled to join Mint House – the company's unique position at the intersection of real estate and hospitality, powered by technology, has created immense value for both markets. The past few years have ushered forward a new era for travelers – one that Mint House was built for. By providing guests with a seamless experience for trips that blend work and leisure, and landlords with a higher NOI than they see traditionally, Mint House is positioned to lead in this market," said Lee, CEO of Mint House.

"Mint House has successfully translated the upscale hotel experience into apartment-style living. With the travel rebound and evolving guest expectations, our accommodations are in high-demand. Over the last 2 years I have built a great relationship with Christian, and believe he is the perfect leader to continue to expand our geographic footprint and bring the Mint House experience to more travelers around the country," said Will Lucas, Founder and Chairman of the Board at Mint House.

About Mint House

Mint House is transforming the traditional hotel model and creating a new category of accommodations fundamentally transforming the way we live, work, and play away from home—all powered by technology. Mint House's award-winning properties are thoughtfully designed with full kitchens, expansive living areas and connected workspaces in prime downtown locations—offering a new kind of stay that's smarter and more comfortable than a traditional hotel and delivers on the personalized service and consistency travelers have come to expect. Mint House's proprietary tech stack and mobile-first model powers a seamless and feature-rich guest experience including mobile check-in and keyless entry, pre-stocked groceries, 24/7 digital concierge services, on-demand fitness, smart thermostats and shoppable spaces. For more information, visit minthouse.com and follow @staymint on Instagram.

