Norfolk Southern announces additional paid sick leave agreements with mechanical and engineering railroaders

ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Tuesday that it has reached agreements with two more of its labor unions to provide up to seven paid sick days per year to their members. These agreements, reached with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC), will immediately provide more than 1,350 employees with four new days of paid sick leave per year while also offering them the flexibility to use up to three additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave.

"Following national negotiations with the unions representing our craft railroaders, we knew we could do more at the local level to improve their quality of life and experience," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw. "We are focused on building strong, productive relationships with local union leaders and these new agreements underscore the progress we can achieve when we work together to make a positive impact in the lives of our hardworking railroaders."

With these new agreements, eight of Norfolk Southern's twelve unions now have locally negotiated paid sick days, benefiting approximately 5,900 railroaders.

In February, Norfolk Southern reached agreements with the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees, followed last week by deals with the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Workers, Mechanical Department and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Two other Norfolk Southern unions, the American Association of Train Dispatchers and the Transportation Communications Union, already had access to paid sick leave benefits from prior negotiations.

Moving forward, Norfolk Southern will continue to engage with all its unions to further improve quality of life and work predictability. The company is collaborating with local labor leaders to pursue their shared priorities that support the company's dedicated railroaders.

