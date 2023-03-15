CLUB CAR LAUNCHES "CRU" NEIGHBORHOOD ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Leading Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV) Manufacturer Encourages People to "Be a Detourist" with New Lifestyle and Leisure Vehicle

AUGUSTA, Ga., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Car, a world-leading manufacturer of small-wheel, zero-emissions electric vehicles, today unveiled Club Car CRU, a street-legal lifestyle vehicle that will disrupt the low-speed vehicle (LSV) market for consumers. CRU expands Club Car's leading electric vehicle portfolio into a new, innovative category of Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV). NEVs are designed to meet the needs of consumer seeking a more fun and sustainable option for short trips.

Designed in partnership with BMW Designworks, the CRU features a sleek, ergonomic shape, superior handling, capacity for six occupants, and a top speed of 25 miles per hour. For consumers looking for sustainable, carefree travel, the Club Car CRU is the perfect Neighborhood Electric Vehicle solution.

The CRU is much more than an enjoyable riding experience for passengers and drivers. With features like a table for riders to gather around and front bucket seats that can be flipped around to face rear passengers, the CRU offers a new way to socialize with neighbors, family, and friends. Club Car is launching CRU through an exciting campaign encouraging consumers to "Be a Detourist." The campaign illustrates the spontaneous, social, and easygoing lifestyle this vehicle enables.

"CRU is a game-changer for the electric vehicle market. It is a missing link in micro-mobility ecosystem" said Ross Atherton Vice President at Club Car. "With more than 60 years of innovation and a reputation for safety and high quality behind us, Club Car is reimagining an entirely new category of Neighborhood Electric Vehicles. CRU is a sustainable and fun alternative to using a full-sized car to run errands or take quick trips around town. This vehicle directly meets the needs of consumers who currently use golf cars or other vehicles to run errands or take quick trips down the road in their neighborhoods. CRU is a sustainable and fun alternative to using a full-sized car to get around."

Club Car CRU is launching to a limited dealer network across Atlanta, Raleigh, Dallas, Phoenix, Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Charleston. Additional markets will open this year.

Read more details on Club Car CRU available at www.clubcarCRU.com . Automotive or electric vehicle dealers interested in becoming part of the Club Car CRU dealer network can visit the Club Car Become a Dealer site at www.clubcar.com/en-us/dealer . Consumers can find a CRU dealer in their area can visit www.clubcarCRU.com or contact 800-258-2227.

About Club Car

With over 60 years of experience of innovation and design in producing small-wheel vehicles, Club Car is a leading manufacturer of gas and electric golf, utility and personal transportation vehicles. Founded in 1958, the Club Car product portfolio has grown to include much more than golf cars, now encompassing vehicles for commercial and consumer markets, built with an uncompromised desire for superior performance. As an industry leader in electrification and sustainability, Club Car is proud to be on the forefront of environmentally responsible Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) technologies.

