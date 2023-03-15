Exponent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; CVR Energy and Certara to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) will replace Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASD: AAWW) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 21 . Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is acquiring Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.



S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Exponent Inc. (NASD: EXPO) will replace IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Certara Inc. (NASD: CERT) will replace Exponent in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 22 . Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc. (TSX/NYSE: RBA) is acquiring IAA in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 21, 2023 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition CVR Energy CVI Energy

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW Industrials March 22, 2023 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Exponent EXPO Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion IAA IAA Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Certara CERT Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Exponent EXPO Industrials















