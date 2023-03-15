Indigo Ag Announces New Chief People Officer Erin Bakst

BOSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigo Agriculture , the premier sustainability partner of the agriculture industry, today announced the appointment of Erin Bakst as Chief People Officer. In this role, Bakst will serve on Indigo's executive leadership team and oversee the People team.

Courtesy of Indigo Ag (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome Erin Bakst to Indigo as our new Chief People Officer," said Indigo CEO Ron Hovsepian. "While our mission and work on behalf of farmers make Indigo unique and successful, it's our people and culture that complement and enhance these attributes and are at the heart of everything we do. Erin has dedicated her career to building world-class teams with the same strong values of Indigo, and she has demonstrated an admirable commitment to employees with a passion for enhancing corporate and employee productivity and engagement by improving diversity, equity, and inclusion."

A seasoned human resources executive with demonstrated success leading different people and culture teams, Erin is dedicated to improving internal functions and developing high-performing teams to move companies forward. Erin has worked across talent functions for over a decade in multiple industries including media, not-for-profit education, multi-level marketing, e-commerce, and high tech. From navigating an IPO to leading through multiple mergers and acquisitions, to building programs and policies that scale within high-growth organizations – Erin brings ample experience to Indigo's People team.

"Indigo's strong company culture is fueled by its mission and its commitment to our customers and to operational excellence. I'm thrilled to support such a passionate team and continue the company's important work and better serve its customers, employees, investors, and partners," said Bakst.

Previously, Bakst served as Chief People Officer at Caribou, a financial technology company where she oversaw a robust People and Culture team. Prior to Caribou, Bakst ran People and Culture at Vox Media. Bakst holds an MBA from Virginia Tech, a Masters of Global Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management, and a BS from Virginia Tech, where she graduated with honors.

ABOUT INDIGO AG

Uniquely combining science, technology and agriculture, Indigo Ag offers a comprehensive suite of sustainability solutions from soil to sale. Our integrated business platform enables participants to adopt and profit from sustainability opportunities. Working with Indigo, farmers can now maximize their profit from new and existing sustainability practices on each field, every year of their rotation.



Founded in 2013, Indigo Ag is unlocking the power of agriculture to create a better place to live. Operating across 14 countries, the company is delivering on its mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet.

(PRNewsfoto/indigo,Indigo Ag) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Indigo Ag