Monte Nido & Affiliates to Expand Access to Adult Eating Disorder Treatment in Texas with New Houston Location

Monte Nido Houston will be Monte Nido & Affiliates' second program in Texas

HOUSTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the largest and leading eating disorder platforms in the country, announces the upcoming opening of a new residential eating disorder center in Conroe, Texas, just north of Houston. Opening April 2023, Monte Nido Houston will provide care for adult women with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder and/or exercise addiction.

Monte Nido Houston, a new residential eating disorder treatment program for women in Conroe, Texas (PRNewswire)

"With eating disorders on the rise, expanding access to life-saving care is more important than ever," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "This new facility will allow more women in the Houston area to receive the treatment they need and increase their opportunity to attain full recovery."

Treatment at Monte Nido Houston will be integrated with personalized and evidence-based medical, psychiatric, clinical and nutritional care, as well as 24-hour nursing – all in the comfort of a home-like setting. The program focuses on restoring the physiological and nutritional balance while implementing healthy eating and exercise routines and eliminating harmful behaviors.

"The Monte Nido treatment approach focuses on interpersonal relationships as the core to healing," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-S, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Our program allows individuals to gain a clear understanding of the impact their eating disorder has on their lives and provides the tools and support needed to achieve full recovery."

Monte Nido Houston will be the second Monte Nido & Affiliates program in the state of Texas, complementing Clementine Houston, a residential program that treats adolescents who identify as females.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Monte Nido Houston, please visit www.montenido.com or call 888-228-1253.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is one of the country's largest and leading eating disorder platforms, offering inpatient, residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates programs in fifteen states, with inpatient and residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes five distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden Behavioral Care, Rosewood Centers, Oliver-Pyatt Centers, and Clementine.

