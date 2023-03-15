Munchkin, Inc. expands leadership team with the appointment of Alan Wizemann to Chief Digital Officer

A veteran digital transformation specialist, Wizemann makes the jump from Munchkin board member to full-time executive

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Munchkin, Inc. today announced the appointment of Alan Wizemann to the position of Chief Digital Officer, effective immediately. Wizemann was named to Munchkin's board of directors in early 2022 and played a critical role in advising the company's digital strategy and online growth. In his new position, Wizemann's expanded responsibilities include the oversight and success of technology advancements within the organization.

"We are excited for Alan to help establish Munchkin as a leading digital, direct-to-consumer, data driven, customer-centric organization with innovative products and solutions at the core," says Munchkin's Founder & CEO, Steven B. Dunn.

Formerly the Chief Digital & Technology Officer at Quip NYC, Inc., Wizemann was responsible for the entire digital organization of the company, including direct-to-consumer, mobile, product, product design, engineering, infrastructure, data, retention, and performance marketing for getquip.com.

Throughout his career, Wizemann created billions of dollars in incremental revenue through systematic, innovative, agile development of software and services. His former positions include Chief Digital Officer at Dollar Shave Club, Interim Chief Digital Officer at Goop, Vice President of Guest Experiences and Digital Product at lululemon, Interim Chief Product Officer at WebMD, and Vice President of Target.com.

"Since joining Munchkin's board, I have been continually impressed with the team, products, and culture built within this organization," says Wizemann. "The opportunity to expand digital at Munchkin is astounding. I look forward to utilizing my experience and offering fresh ideas to unlock a new phase of growth for the business."

About Munchkin

Munchkin, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California and has provided parents with innovative products for over 30 years. A global leader in children's feeding & care products, Munchkin has 320 patents to date and has earned more than 180 international product and brand design awards in the past several years alone. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, Munchkin's ongoing commitment to environmental protection and animal welfare is reinforced through its numerous corporate social responsibility initiatives and its annually published Sustainability Report . Munchkin products are sold in more than 45 countries around the world and have received over 1 million five-star reviews. Munchkin is on a mission to be the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world. www.munchkin.com

