7-Eleven, Inc. Launches New Electric Vehicle Charging Network, 7Charge

7Charge Will Bring New Level of Accessibility and Convenience to EV Drivers

IRVING, Texas, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today 7-Eleven, Inc. announced 7Charge, its new, proprietary EV charging network and app that delivers a convenient and reliable fast-charging experience at select 7-Eleven® stores in the U.S., and coming soon to Canada. 7-Eleven intends to build one of the largest and most compatible electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America with the launch of 7Charge, which is already delivering fast-charging services to customers in several locations in Florida, Texas, Colorado, and California.

The 7Charge network will offer EV drivers 7-Eleven's trademark convenience and accessibility. 7Charge sites allow customers to charge any EV make and model compatible with common CHAdeMO or Combined Charging System (CCS) plug types*, and the 7Charge app offers a new level of convenience and coordination to customers looking for a seamless charging and payment experience. The 7Charge app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7-eleven.com/7charge.

"For over 95 years, 7-Eleven has innovated to meet our customers' needs – delivering convenience where, when and how they want it," said Joe DePinto, President and Chief Executive Officer at 7-Eleven. "Now, we are innovating once again to meet our customers' where they are by expanding our business to provide EV drivers convenience of the future...today."

The 7Charge network will deliver on the growing consumer need for EV charging infrastructure. By expanding the 7Charge network, while continuing to utilize third-party fast-charging network options, 7-Eleven will have the ability to grow its network to match consumer demand and make EV charging available to neighborhoods that have, until now, lacked access.

Once the network's expansion is complete, 7-Eleven will have one of the largest and most compatible fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America serving communities and customers at charging stations across its entire family of brands including Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

*Provided a driver has a CCS or CHAdeMO adapter.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

