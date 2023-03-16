Cartamundi and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Launch Newest Chapter of DC Hybrid Physical and Digital NFT Trading Cards by Hro

Timed with the one-year anniversary of the first chapter of DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards by Hro, fans can now pre-order Chapter 3, which features limited-edition designs from New Line Cinema and DC's new Super Hero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

TURNHOUT, Belgium, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the all-new action adventure Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Cartamundi Group, the worldwide leader in playing cards, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are proud to announce that the newest chapter of DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards by Hro is launching and will be available for pre-order at www.shop.hro.gg on March 16, 2023.

DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards allow fans to collect designs showcasing iconic art from DC's comic book history, including fan-favorite characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and so many more. In Chapter 3, the journey continues across multiple eras and worlds within the larger DC Multiverse, while also making a pit stop in Philadelphia for some super-sized fun alongside the Shazamily in celebration of the release of New Line Cinema and DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, in cinemas from Warner Bros. Pictures on March 17, 2023. It's sure to be the perfect addition to your hero lair!

"Cartamundi is excited to once again work alongside Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring forth the newest technology in our hybrid physical and digital fan engagement brand, Hro, to market," said Tricia Bouras, Cartamundi Global Entertainment President, and CEO and President United Stated States Playing Card Company. "As a company, we're committed to bringing our global partners and fans unprecedented experiences and innovative solutions, while expanding the capabilities of our 24/7 global collectibles marketplace."

How to Join the Hro Community

With this newest chapter, Hro will continue offering fans unforgettable trading card designs that feature art spanning all eras of DC's comic books. On the back of each physical trading card is a QR code that connects it to its digital "twin" on the Hro mobile app, which is validated and backed up by the security of blockchain technology. Once the physical and digital twins are linked, the Hro app and web platform then give buyers access to a global marketplace to buy, sell, and trade their way to a complete collection. This innovative model also plays host to a 360° fan engagement platform where users can compete to uncover the rarest cards, rise to the top of community leaderboards, and unlock the chance to win special rewards.

Where to Find the Chapter 3 Collection

Online presales will open at 9:00 AM EST via https://shop.hro.gg on March 16, followed by online presales through select retailers on March 17. Three different formats will be available for purchase: a 4-Pack Premium Booster Box, an 8-Pack Premium Starter Box, and a 24-Pack Mega Booster Box. Shipping is estimated to begin the first week of April, with availability across the US, UK, India, France, Germany, and Canada.

Physical and online retail partners in the US include Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, GTS Distribution, https://shop.hro.gg, and more to come. In the UK, fans can find DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards by Hro at Game, Zavvi, Amazon, and WHSmith. In Canada, distribution will be through https://shop.hro.gg, In Germany, the cards can be found at GameStop, Elbewald, and Amazon. For fans in France, availability will be through FNAC, Micromania, Cultura, Pixie Games, and Amazon. And, lastly, in India, cards can be purchased via Amazon. Pricing for these Chapter 3 hybrid NFT trading cards will range from $28.99 USD for the 4-pack, $57.99 USD for the 8-pack, and $143.99 USD for the 24-pack.

At select U.S. Cinemark theaters, fans who purchase a ticket to see the first XD showtime of Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 16, 2023, will receive Chapter 3 flowpacks. These flowpacks will include an additional card that explains how to get involved with the Hro community, in addition to providing access to a special Chapter 3 presale discount code that can be activated at www.shop.hro.gg.

For more information on Hro and DC Hybrid NFT Trading Cards, please visit www.hro.gg and use discount code VH9P0346S9N for $10 off shipping.

About Cartamundi

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC:

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com .

About Shazam! Fury of the Gods:

From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. This insanely action-packed Super Hero sequel brings even more excitement, adventure and comedy, along with all-new realms, bigger threats, monsters and mythical creatures to our heroes. Now fully bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world. But can a bunch of teenagers actually save the day? Does Billy even want to…?

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg and produced by Peter Safran. It is written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan, based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

New Line Cinema presents A Peter Safran Production of A David F. Sandberg Film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to open in theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 15 March 2023 and in North America on March 17, 2023.

Images and more info at https://shop.hro.gg

SOURCE Hro