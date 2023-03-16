Crown Shower - China's One-Stop Bathroom Solutions Provider Now Upgrades New Product Line

HANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2023, Crown Shower completed an upgrade of its product line, adding a new line of stainless steel shower enclosures to its existing aluminum shower line. The upgrade gives Crown Shower the ability to offer its partners a wider selection of products to respond to changing market demands.

Crown Shower, a leading manufacturer of high quality bathroom products, is setting a new standard for quality shower manufacturers in China. With over 18 years of industry experience, Crown Shower has built a reputation for producing some of the best shower products on the market today. The company's commitment to providing high-quality, customizable products has made it the first choice of homeowners and contractors across the country.

With a diverse range of bathroom categories, including shower enclosures, shower rooms, simple rooms, shower screens, bathtubs, massage bathtubs, and more, Crown Shower offers a one-stop-shop for all types of bathroom furniture. The company's extensive product line, which includes over a hundred models to choose from, allows customers to find the perfect fit for their specific needs.

Crown Shower has a strong research and development team involved, and has so far developed several series, different styles and sizes of products. Thanks to the strong R&D capability, partners are always able to get the hot styles and products from Crown Shower in the market. Whether you are looking for a stylish and modern shower door or a traditional shower enclosure, Crown Shower has the ability to meet your needs.

Crown Shower's production process is strict, and the company maintains pre-production, production, and post-production trial samples. This allows customers to remotely view the assembled finished products before shipment, ensuring that they are satisfied with the final product. Crown Shower's rapid rise to leadership is due to strict quality control. The low customer complaints and high repurchase rate over the years are a reflection of Crown Shower's strength.

Product delivery is a concern for all customers and something Crown Shower has been working on for many years. With two production sites, Crown Shower is able to produce quality controlled, cost effective products to meet a variety of market needs and sell to over 100 countries. After upgrading the production line, the company has more advantages in production scheduling: the flexible production response can quickly adjust the production arrangement according to the order demand, which can give customers a head start in the market competition and gain more time advantage.

Crown Shower's sales team is professional and uses sales with engineers to provide professional and efficient solutions to customers. The company can provide customized services according to different customers' needs, and can even provide e-commerce buyers with e-commerce level packaging, product advertising graphics, and other supporting services.

In addition to its commitment to production and product quality, Crown Shower is also passionate about public service and social responsibility. Each year, the company participates in local education programs to provide educational opportunities for more young people. The founder, Mr. Zhu Guanhai, is also the founder & core member of the Lions Club Zhejiang Yongxing Service Team, making annual donations and contributions to make positive contributions to the community and making a positive impact in the area.

Crown Shower is excited to continue its growth and commitment to customer satisfaction. To learn more about the company and its innovative product line, visit the Crown Shower website or contact the sales team directly.

For more information:

https://crownshower.com/

Email:info@crown-shower.com

Contact Person: Emma Zhu

Phone: 86-188-1528-8007

Related Links

https://crownshower.com/shower-enclosures/

View original content:

SOURCE Crown Shower