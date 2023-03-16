Embold Health and SurgeryPlus® Partner to Deliver Market-Leading Quality Experience

DALLAS, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on an initial assessment, Embold Health finds that the physicians in the SurgeryPlus® network outperform market peers with respect to quality and cost of care.

Embold Health is the gold standard in physician performance ratings. They have built and delivered to market an objective and best-in-class ratings engine built on the most robust, peer reviewed (JAMA) physician level performance analytics in the market.

Their approach starts by measuring the clinical performance of individual physicians with scientific rigor, before turning these insights into actionable steps members can use to select high-quality physicians.

Embold has found that SurgeryPlus® succeeds at presenting members with high-quality providers who are higher performing relative to their peers on average across the dimensions of quality.

Shared Principles

Embold Health and SurgeryPlus® share several important core beliefs. Our first shared belief is that patients shouldn't have to choose between affordable and excellent care. Another view Embold and SurgeryPlus® share is that it is the quality of the physician – not the name brand of a provider groups or hospital system – that drives the quality of care.

Because both companies understand that the single most important factor for determining quality of care is the decisions made by an individual provider, not the reputation of their facility or group, they both work to identify and direct members to the highest quality physicians in order to assure excellent and affordable care.

These principles are exhibited in a recently released white paper exploring deep rooted issues in healthcare, solutions for increasing the utilization of high-quality providers, and Embold's data supporting those solutions. You can read that white paper online.

Shared Solution

When it comes to surgery, members face a host of barriers keeping them from ending up at the provider best suited to their needs. Patients deserve better and that is why Embold and SurgeryPlus® are partnering to build a first of its kind solution.

The new solution builds on the best parts of both SurgeryPlus® and Embold Health's work -- identifying top-performing individual surgeons and physicians across the United States -- to offer a tiered network that ensures their members access to high-quality care in their local markets. Leadership of Embold Health and SurgeryPlus® are enthusiastic and optimistic about the companies' ongoing partnership.

"We are excited to partner with SurgeryPlus® to bring visibility to the quality of the physicians in their network and to expand access to high-quality physicians for their members, making it easier for their members to access quality care in the local community without having to travel."

–Daniel Stein, CEO Embold Health

"We have always been proud of the quality of our network, and we are excited to be working with Embold to broaden access to top-quality care though a novel, tiered-network offering. This joint solution will leverage Embold's at-scale understanding of provider-specific quality, along with our market-leading surgical and cancer solutions, helping millions of members nationwide access top-quality care, more affordably and accessibly."

–John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare

There will be an upcoming opportunity to hear more about the SurgeryPlus® and Embold solution. Join us at a webinar soon to learn more and provide your feedback.

SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions transform healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide.

Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In 2022, the company launched a first of its kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution.

For more information and the latest updates about Employer Direct Healthcare, visit EDHC.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Embold

We are a doctor-led, doctor-founded group of healthcare advocates leading a community that wants to improve healthcare for all. Through rigorous data analytics, we have developed the gold standard in defensible and actionable doctor ratings that are completely visible to all healthcare stakeholders. The result is higher quality care from providers, more appropriate care for members, and lower overall costs for employers. Visit www.emboldhealth.com to learn more.

Contact: Ben Sanders

Vice President, Strategy

612-508-2297

Benjamin.Sanders@edhc.com

Contact: Laura MacDonald

Vice President, Business Development

1-877-EMBOLD1 (877-362-6531)

info@emboldhealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Employer Direct Healthcare