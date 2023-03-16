Rohrer Welcomes New CEO Tim Swanson

WADSWORTH, Ohio, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohrer Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Swanson as its new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Tim Swanson brings broad business experience and a proven track record of success across multiple industries. He has held various senior executive positions at leading companies where he has been instrumental in driving growth, innovation, and value creation. Tim will serve on the Rohrer Corporation board.

Tim Swanson stated, "Rohrer has been built on a legacy of packaging innovation and customer service, and those differentiators continue to be the cornerstone of our business. As we now focus the enterprise on extending our leadership position, key investments in product technology and best in class manufacturing capabilities, will enable Rohrer to help customers be successful with the most innovative and sustainable packaging platform."

Tim comes to Rohrer from Bettcher Industries, a global protein processing platform, where he served as CEO implementing an acquisitive growth framework while accelerating the core business, resulting in a successful sale to KKR. Prior to that, Tim served as President with Barnes Group, leading their global force and motion systems platform. Tim has held various leadership roles at Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and Whirlpool Corporation in his career. Tim and his wife Sue will continue to reside in suburban Cleveland.

"Tim brings a stellar track record across both public and private companies. His background shows an ability to drive growth and simplify business processes across a broad range of manufacturing companies, most recently as CEO of Bettcher, a successful private equity-backed business. We believe he is a uniquely qualified choice to lead Rohrer," said Matt Harrison, Managing Partner at Wellspring Capital Management Group.

Rohrer Corporation thanks former CEO Steve Wirrig for his leadership and contributions to the company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

About Rohrer Corporation:

Rohrer believes true partners make the perfect package. Our award-winning team uses state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies to provide innovative retail packaging solutions for our partners. Our partners enjoy industry-leading speed, quality, and value through our ezCombo® program, and beautiful design and inventive solutions in our custom packaging programs. Rohrer's packaging solutions help build brands and bottom lines. For additional information, please visit Rohrer.com.

