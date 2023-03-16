SPALDING RELAUNCHES INNOVATIVE BASKETBALL HOOP THAT CAN BE INSTALLED IN UNDER 30 MINUTES: THE MOMENTOUS® EZ ASSEMBLY™

The Spalding® Momentous™ line of hoops ushers in a new era in basketball accessibility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spalding®, the #1 basketball equipment brand in the world, announces the relaunch of the Momentous® EZ Assembly™ basketball hoop, a high-performance, portable hoop that can be assembled in under 30 minutes. A majority of portable hoops require 3-5 hours of installation time, but the Spalding® Momentous® EZ Assembly™ was designed to increase the accessibility of the sport through a 30-minute-or-less assembly process.

The Spalding Momentous® (PRNewswire)

The Spalding® Momentous® has reinvented the assembly process and experience. Paying close attention to quality and performance, the Spalding® team successfully executed the product development of the Momentous® EZ Assembly™ basketball hoop utilizing consumer insights and a combination of collaborative engineering, proprietary design, and comprehensive digital content that includes Augmented Reality (AR), interactive 3D manuals, and a step-by-step assembly tutorial video.

"The Spalding team quickly learned through analyzing reviews throughout the category and from focus groups of athletes, parents, and coaches, that the basketball hoop assembly process needed to be easier," said Ben Simms, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Spalding®. "Our challenge was finding a solution to this long assembly process which required a mostly pre-assembled hoop, without increasing price or packaging size, or losing quality/stability, in an effort to produce a fast-to-assemble product. We are proud to have accomplished this with the Momentous® EZ Assembly™. It's our strongest-built, easiest-to-assemble, portable in its class, and the packaging can fit into most vehicles and ship via ground transportation for e-commerce."

Momentous® EZ AssemblyTM hoops feature either a 50" or 54" steel-framed acrylic backboard, an 8'-10' Infinite Adjust Elevator Lift System, a 36-gallon base for superior stability, and an Arena Slam® Breakaway Rim. The premium Momentous® hoop has a clear-view backboard – a first for portable basketball hoops. Through an interactive AR experience on Spalding.com, you can even view what the Momentous® system will look like in your driveway prior to purchase.

"Spalding is a company of innovation first, and the Momentous® basketball hoop continues in this tradition of finding a better way for our consumer to experience the game of basketball," said Jason Hall, Sr. Product Engineer of Spalding® Global Basketball Systems. "We saw a problem that needed to be fixed and we've done that with this hoop, offering a virtually hassle-free product experience."

Spalding's Momentous® EZ AssemblyTM is available in various models, ranging in price from $399-$699. The hoops will be available starting today on Spalding.com, and coming soon to Amazon, Academy Sports, and Scheels Sporting Goods.

About Spalding®

SPALDING® is the largest basketball equipment brand in the world. Since its founding in 1876, the iconic American brand has remained one of the most recognized, continuing to drive basketball culture today. SPALDING® is a sporting goods leader with high school, collegiate, and professional partnerships. The SPALDING® trademark is owned by Russell Brands, LLC. For more information, visit www.spalding.com.

Press Contact

The Lede Company

spalding@ledecompany.com

Spalding (PRNewsfoto/Spalding) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spalding