SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point is pleased to announce the hiring of Mark Crozét as its new Chief Development Oficer, effective April 1. Crozét brings a wealth of experience in the field of development with a proven track record of success in taking organizations to new levels of donor relations.

Turning Point Ministries Welcomes New Chief Development Officer

Crozét comes to Turning Point from the National Center on Sexual Exploitation where he served as vice president. During his time at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, he was responsible for building out fundraising operations, increasing revenue, and growing the organization.

In his new role at Turning Point, Crozét will lead the development team in implementing strategies to expand the organization's fundraising efforts. Crozét will work alongside the executive team and board members to create strategies that will increase support for Turning Point's mission to reach the world with the unchanging Word of God.

"We are excited to have Mark join our team," said David Michael Jeremiah, president and COO of Turning Point. "His experience is going to help us find new ways to fund all the programs we produce to reach people around the world."

Crozét holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and has worked with organizations around the globe for nearly 40 years advancing causes that make the world a better place.

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazine, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by its patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

