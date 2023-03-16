U-Earth Launches the Next Generation supplement: Hyper-U

LONDON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European biotech company U-Earth Store has launched a revolutionary natural supplement called Hyper-U that aims to promote optimal physical and mental well-being.

Think Limitless (PRNewsfoto/U-Earth Biotech Ltd) (PRNewswire)

The holistic solution is designed to help prioritize work-life balance, and it provides several benefits, including improved mental and physical health, effective conflict resolution, higher focus and competitiveness, inner peace, and a sense of control.

In today's fast-paced world, people often feel overwhelmed, and balancing work and personal life can be challenging. Maintaining physical and mental energy can be a constant struggle. Hyper-U is the ultimate solution to these challenges, offering a range of benefits that help you feel your best, no matter what life throws your way.

Hyper-U is made with premium quality natural ingredients, including spirulina, which is farmed in the Sardinian blue zone, one of the longevity spots in the world. Thanks to its unparalleled 10x higher active principle bioavailability, Hyper-U is the perfect supplement for physical fatigue, seasonal stress, work burnout, jetlag, examination stress, hangover, and anger management.

"At U-Earth Store, we believe that true health and well-being come from a holistic approach that combines the best of nature and science," says Alberto Garbugio, Product Lead at U-Earth Store. "With Hyper-U, we're proud to offer a natural supplement that harnesses the power of nature to help people unlock their full mental and physical potential while also supporting sustainability and ethical sourcing practices."

Hyper-U is designed for everyone, from busy executives juggling hectic schedules to athletes looking to boost their performance, and anyone looking to improve their overall well-being.

"At U-Earth Store, we believe in enhancing protection and transformational change for better people and a better world, one step at a time," says Garbugio. "We are proud to offer Hyper-U as a natural supplement that helps individuals unlock their full potential while also supporting sustainability and ethical sourcing practices."

Hyper-U is available online at the U-Earth Store website www.u-earth.store , a "hyper-health" store dedicated to a community of high-performers. The store offers a range of products that promote optimal physical and mental well-being, from supplements to air purifiers, with a focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing practices.

For media inquiries, please contact Martina Casani, CMO of U-Earth, at martina.casani@u-earth.eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2034732/U_Earth_Biotech_Ltd.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U-Earth Biotech Ltd