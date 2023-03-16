VerifyMe Announces Leadership Change

LAKE MARY, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) together with its subsidiaries, Trust Codes Global Limited ("Trust Codes Global") and PeriShip Global LLC ("PeriShip Global"), (together "VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company") provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, supply chain traceability and monitoring, authentication, and data-rich consumer engagement services, announced today that Patrick White has agreed to leave the Company to pursue other opportunities. Scott Greenberg, Executive Chairman will perform the duties of Chief Executive Officer to provide seamless leadership continuity until the Board appoints the new Chief Executive Officer.

Scott Greenberg, Executive Director said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Patrick for his leadership and experience over the last six years. Through his efforts the Company has seen tremendous enhancements in our technology and revenue growth. We wish him all the best in the future."

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), together with its subsidiaries, Trust Codes Global and PeriShip Global, is a software driven logistics provider of high-touch, end-to-end logistics management. We provide logistics management from a sophisticated IT platform with proprietary databases, package and flight-tracking software, weather, and flight status monitoring systems, as well as dynamic dashboards with real-time visibility into shipment transit and last-mile events. In addition, VerifyMe and Trust Codes provides brand protection and consumer engagement solutions allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

