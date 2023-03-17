ClearWorld Announces Partnership With Valmont

NEW ORLEANS, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearWorld, the leading industry provider of RetroFlex, a patented solar LED lighting and smart pole solution, is proud to announce its partnership with Valmont Industries, a global leader in infrastructure solutions. Valmont will offer ClearWorld smart solar solutions through the partnership.

ClearWorld is the industry leader in advanced solar solutions with a patented RetroFlex capable of supporting multiple applications and keeping critical infrastructure and networks alive. (PRNewswire)

"ClearWorld's focus is to keep critical infrastructure and networks alive through power outages and natural disasters. ClearWorld is excited to partner with Valmont Industries to expand our infrastructure solutions to make a conscious and lasting impact on our communities' resilience and serve a wider range of clients," said ClearWorld CEO Larry Tittle. "The patented Solar RetroFlex LED Lighting and smart pole solution provides a redundant power source that supports a range of applications. With Valmont's extensive experience in the infrastructure industry, we look forward to working together to offer innovative solutions to our customers."

Valmont's expertise in infrastructure solutions make it the perfect partner for ClearWorld. Together, the companies will be providing clients with a comprehensive solution to meet their lighting and smart infrastructure needs. ClearWorld's solutions will complement Valmont's existing offerings, enhancing its position as a leader in infrastructure solutions.

"Renewable energy solutions are continually a top priority for Valmont and our customers. We are proud to partner with the leaders in solar pole technology to offer our customers sustainable, smart infrastructure solutions that meet their needs," said Dan Witt, Vice President of Technology Commercialization at Valmont Industries.

ClearWorld and Valmont Industries are committed to providing innovative infrastructure solutions that meet the needs of clients and communities. The partnership is a testament to their shared commitment to innovation and the companies look forward to working together to create smarter, safer, and more sustainable cities.

About Valmont

For over 75 years, Valmont has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology.

Learn more about how we're Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

About ClearWorld

ClearWorld is an alternative energy systems provider that designs and retrofits energy-efficient systems for municipal, commercial, industrial, utility and telecom markets. The company specializes in lighting, broadband and IoT applications. ClearWorld is working with partners to build a resilient foundation of power to support technologies at the edge, as the market continues to grow.

Visit Clearworld and learn more about RetroFlex technology at https://clearworld.us/

