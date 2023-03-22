Amelia Hires Brandon Nott as Chief Product Officer

The Trusted AI company continues its leadership team investment with a proven product leader.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia, the enterprise leader in Trusted AI, is thrilled to announce that Brandon Nott has joined Amelia as Chief Product Officer. This announcement follows the recent news of Amelia's $175 million investment from BuildGroup and Monroe Capital, and reinforces the company's commitment to building the best team and products in the industry.

Prior to joining Amelia, Brandon was Senior Vice President of Product at UiPath. During his time at UiPath, Brandon held crucial roles in customer success and product as the company increased its ARR from $40 million to over $1.4 billion. In his role as Chief Product Officer at Amelia, Brandon is bringing this product leadership experience and customer orientation to accelerate Amelia's industry leading product offerings. Brandon will lead Amelia's product management, marketing and engineering teams on a global basis.

Brandon is an award winning technologist who takes a customer-centric approach to product development by focusing on business outcomes and exceptional user experiences. His approach is an ideal fit with Amelia's product roadmap and mission to deliver Trusted AI to enterprises.

"The Conversational AI space is innovating rapidly, and we scoured the industry looking for a customer-centric technologist to lead our product teams. Brandon fits us like a glove, and he will be a long term team member as Amelia builds the best products in the market," said Amelia President Lanham Napier. "At Amelia, we're doubling down on providing trusted solutions that our customers can stand behind. Bringing on Brandon Nott as our Chief Product Officer is a critical step towards this objective."

"I am pumped to join Amelia and help the company expand its customer offerings and leadership position," said Amelia Chief Product Officer Brandon Nott. "Amelia has great technology today, and we're going to accelerate our product teams to deliver even stronger outcomes for our customers. The Conversational AI market is moving fast, and we're going to deliver integrated solutions that can be trusted to drive huge value for customers."

