Finance of America Reverse Renews Subservicing Relationship with Celink

LANSING, Mich., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, recently executed a multi-year subservicing contract renewal with Finance of America Reverse, a leader in the reverse mortgage industry.

Finance of America Reverse has utilized Celink as its reverse mortgage subservicer since 2011 and this renewal will further extend the relationship between the two companies for years to come.

Celink's CEO, Marion McDougall, stated "Celink looks forward to continuing this decade-long relationship with Finance of America Reverse. With this renewal, we are extending our partnership and joint focus toward making industry-wide improvements for the reverse mortgage product and providing excellent service for seniors."

Celink is the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages for almost two decades and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. With operations in both Austin, TX and Lansing, MI, Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, a DBRS Morningstar approved servicer, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program. Celink recently received HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage Award, recognizing its significant investment into technology targeted to meet the specific needs of senior borrowers. For more information, visit www.celink.com.

