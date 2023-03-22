WayFare Announces New Certification, Verifying Its Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Products Are Certified Free From™ the Top 9 Allergens

Unlike most plant-based brands, WayFare does not use soy, nuts or other allergens, setting it apart from competitors on store shelves.

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WayFare, a company that produces plant-based, dairy-free products, has received certification from Menutrinfo® verifying that its offerings are Certified Free From™ the Top 9 Allergens* (Dairy, Wheat/Gluten, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Shellfish, Fish, Soy, Sesame). The certification was obtained after a successful audit and is notable since WayFare does not use allergens like soy and nuts that are commonly found in traditional plant-based products.

As an accredited certifying body, Menutrinfo® performs a rigorous audit on product ingredients, processes, packaging and testing for allergen protocol. In addition to extensive reviews of facilities and allergen control policies (including break rooms), they also vet suppliers to ensure allergen testing on all lines to confirm a product's ingredients do not have any cross-contact. This distinction instills confidence in consumers and retailers.

"WayFare is becoming the trusted go-to source for many with dietary restrictions," said founder Kelly Coffin. "We avoid ingredients associated with allergens that are common in many plant-based products. My family's serious health issues were the catalyst for us starting the brand to create foods we could enjoy while significantly improving our health. I grew up on a dairy farm and became convinced cutting back on dairy was essential to overcome my family's health conditions and food allergies."

The Coffin family adopted a plant-based lifestyle, developed their own line that avoided ingredients associated with allergies and was eager to share their creations with like-minded consumers looking for an alternative diet featuring simple, wholesome products that are family staples. The WayFare line includes dairy-free products such as cheese sauces, cream cheese, butter, sour cream, yogurt and pudding. WayFare products match dairy on taste, value and functionality while Certified Free From the Top 9 Allergens*.

Coffin debunks common myths that transitioning to a plant-based diet is difficult and educates those interested in making small changes to improve their health. He says even kids love what they offer, making plant-based versions of grilled cheese and mac and cheese.

For more information on a plant-based lifestyle and dairy-free recipes for the entire family, visit www.wayfarefoods.com.

About WayFare:

WayFare is a vibrant, purpose-driven company that positively changes lives through superior plant-based foods so that people can live healthier, longer and more abundantly. *WayFare products are Certified Free From Dairy, Wheat/Gluten, Eggs, Tree Nuts, Peanuts, Shellfish, Fish, Soy, Sesame by Menutrinfo®.

