On 'National Puppy Day', Last Chance for Animals and Animal Liberation Wave Stage Dog Slaughterhouse, Demand Government to Crack Down on the Dog Meat Trade

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On March 23, 2023, animal rights organizations Last Chance for Animals (LCA) and Animal Liberation Wave (ALW) set up a replica of a dog slaughterhouse in Sinchon, Seoul. Titled "National Puppy Day: Room of Truth," the exhibit showed the appalling conditions of slaughterhouses.

During a press conference, leaders from LCA and ALW urged the government to end the slaughter and consumption of South Korean dogs immediately. Supporters also held a rally in Star Square to bring attention to the grim reality that one million South Korean dogs are illegally slaughtered for meat every year.

The exhibit was modeled after the Yeoju Gyeshin-ri slaughterhouse which was finally shut down in 2021 thanks to an undercover investigation by LCA and ALW. The vibrant colors of its exteriors hid the truth until the observer entered the booth to witness the horrifying reality of dog slaughterhouses: electric shock sticks, blowtorches, metal cages; gas cylinders, and animal de-furring machines.

National Puppy Day was created in 2006 to celebrate the unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives. Yet the devastating conditions of South Korean dogs being farmed, slaughtered and traded for meat continues, even on a day of global efforts to promote a culture of animal companionship.

In 2020, the South Korean Supreme Court ruled that slaughtering dogs with electric shock sticks constituted "animal cruelty" according to the Animal Protection Act. Since then, the Court has consistently convicted dog slaughterers that use electric shock sticks. But punishment is extremely weak, and has had no effect in preventing the crimes.

The Consultative Discussion Committee on Ending Dog Meat Consumption was launched in December of 2021 to come up with policy recommendations to properly put an end to dog meat consumption. But the committee has been dragging its feet since, failing to reach any conclusion. In the meantime, the slaughter of dogs for consumption, and the abusive and harrowing industry that goes along with it, continues.

Founded in 1984, Last Chance for Animals is an international, non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and media attention. LCA believes that animals are highly sentient creatures who exist for their own reasons independent of their service to humans; they should not be made to suffer for the latter. LCA opposes the use of animals in food and clothing production, scientific experimentation, and entertainment and promotes a cruelty-free lifestyle and the ascription of rights to non-human beings.

