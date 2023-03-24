BondExchange Launches First Embedded Surety Application

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange ( https://bondexchange.com ) is proud to announce a breakthrough in surety technology for insurance agents. BondExchange agents can now embed our proprietary bond online application process, SuretyPro, directly into their agency websites, providing a seamless experience for their customers.

BondExchange Logo (PRNewswire)

Insurance agent customers can now quote bonds directly on their agent's websites without navigating to another webpage.

"The embedded SuretyPro application is the first of its kind in the surety industry," says Jackson Cromer, President of BondExchange. "Insurance agent customers can now quote bonds directly on their agent's websites without navigating to another webpage, thus eliminating the confusion caused when being redirected to another site. SuretyPro keeps everything in one place making the agent the solution provider for their customers."

BondExchange first released SuretyPro in February 2022, allowing agents to link to BondExchange's proprietary online surety application. Further upgrades provided a "white-label" experience by adding the agent's branding to the application process, directing their customers straight to custom applications for specific bond requirements, and providing agents with a unique SuretyPro link to share on social media or in email messages. Now, agents can fully integrate the BondExchange application directly into their website.

"SuretyPro has been a wonderful development for our agents. Helping them to increase their efficiency and eliminating the need for them to complete surety bond applications," continued Cromer. "We're thrilled to bring this upgrade to market and believe it will be invaluable to our agency partners."

About BondExchange

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, BondExchange is the technology leader in the surety industry, servicing thousands of insurance agents across the U.S. BondExchange is licensed in all 50 US states and writes all types of surety bonds for all customer profiles.

