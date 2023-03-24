NICKELODEON AND SPIN MASTER CELEBRATE 10 YEARS OF PAW PATROL WITH BRAND-NEW "ALL PAWS ON DECK" PRIMETIME ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, PREMIERING MONDAY, APRIL 24, AT 7 P.M. (ET/PT)

Share it: @nickjr @ nickelodeon @PAWPatrol

BURBANK, Calif., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and Spin Master are celebrating a milestone 10 years of the award-winning top-rated preschool series PAW Patrol with an all-new one-of-a-kind primetime special premiering Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). The half-hour anniversary special, "ALL PAWS ON DECK," produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will reunite every PAW Patrol pup from the past and present, as they team up with Ryder for their biggest adventure yet. Encoring Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, "ALL PAWS ON DECK," is also available to watch on Nickelodeon channels internationally and will be available on Paramount+ in select markets.

In "ALL PAWS ON DECK," Ryder and his team of pups must take on 10-year-old genius, Codi Gizmodi, who has her sights set on building her own high-tech city to replace Adventure Bay. Joining the PAW Patrol on this mission are all their friends, including Everest, the first pup to ever join the PAW team; Tracker, the pups' Spanish-speaking pal; royal pup Sweetie; super twin pups Tuck and Ella; dinosaur-loving and speaking Rex; the newest member--fearless and loveable city pup Liberty, and more. It'll take all the PAW Patrol pups, along with Wild and the Cat Pack, working together to find a way to stop Codi once and for all.

A PAW Patrol marathon of episodes featuring guest pups that return in "ALL PAWS ON DECK" will air during the preschool block on Nickelodeon, Monday, April 24, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (ET/PT). Following the premiere of "ALL PAWS ON DECK," Nickelodeon will debut a brand-new episode of Rubble & Crew®, PAW Patrol's first-ever spinoff, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). In "The Crew Builds a Beaver Home/The Crew Fixes a Road," the pups find out a beaver is to blame for the power outage in Builder Cove and they must build him a new home to bring the power back. Then, the pups work fast to repave a road Speed Meister damages ahead of the town parade.

PAW Patrol's 10th anniversary year kicked off with the launch of Rubble & Crew, which closed February as the number-one preschool series across all TV. The celebration will culminate with the Sept. 29 release of the theatrical movie sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™, from Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures.

Since its launch in 2013, PAW Patrol currently airs in over 180 territories and in 35 languages, consistently ranking as a top-rated preschool series and reaching over 350 million households globally. The series was recently renewed for a 10th season (26 episodes) that will follow the PAW-some pack of pups, including Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker, on even more action-packed rescue missions and adventures--whether it's deep in the unexplored regions of the jungle or out-of-this-world trouble in Adventure Bay.

