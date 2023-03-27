Hollywood Star Halle Bailey Helps Disney Dreamers Academy Students DREAM BIG at Walt Disney World Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, 100 students from across the country celebrated the conclusion of the 16th year of Disney Dreamers Academy with an emotional commencement ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, featuring an inspirational speech by Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, who will play Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's "The Little Mermaid.'' The annual four-day event also included empowering sessions from a host of celebrities; special once-in-a lifetime surprise opportunities for students; performances from Disney Live Entertainment; and a moving ring ceremony to mark the teens' special achievement at the culmination of the event.

“Disney's The Little Mermaid” star and Disney Dreamers Academy celebrity ambassador Halle...
“Disney's The Little Mermaid” star and Disney Dreamers Academy celebrity ambassador Halle Bailey shares words of wisdom with the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy class during the commencement ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on March 26, 2023. The Disney Dreamers Academy is a mentorship event hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort to foster the dreams of 100 Black students and teens from underrepresented communities around the country. (Charlene Morrison, photo)(PRNewswire)

The teens, recognized as Disney Dreamers, were selected from among thousands of applicants to participate in the mentoring program. Created and hosted by Walt Disney World, the program is designed to broaden career awareness and create opportunities for Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.

The 100 students, along with a parent or guardian, received an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the program.

"Disney Dreamers Academy is an important part of Walt Disney World's commitment to supporting Black students and teens from underrepresented communities across America, by encouraging the next generation to think big and to carry what they learn back home with them," said Tracey D. Powell, Vice President of Travel Services/Pricing and Revenue Management and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "We hope to encourage these dreamers to relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others."

The event was highlighted by some unique experiences for all the students as well as some special surprise moments, where select teens received "dream-come-true'' career opportunities and experiences, such as:

  • All 100 students enjoyed an exclusive opportunity to be part of a magical parade at Magic Kingdom Park with Bailey.
  • Several students experienced the new TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise ahead of its official opening at Magic Kingdom Park on April 4.
  • Two aspiring teen filmmakers were surprised by Bailey with a personal invitation to join her on the red carpet at the upcoming world premiere of the live-action remake of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" in Hollywood.
  • Three teens interested in music careers got a surprise visit from Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R., who gifted each teen an autographed guitar.
  • One student interested in a broadcast career was surprised by ABC's Good Morning America, which invited the teen to take part in an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the show from its New York studios.

The 100 students who attended this year's event are, in alphabetical order by state:

First Name

Last Name

City

State

Chelsea

Williams

Hoover

AL

Radhika

Pant

Hoover

AL

Tyler

Chiu

Northridge

CA

Ella

Milstein

La Jolla

CA

Rashad

Tyler

Highland

CA

Ryan

Nelson

Concord

CA

Octavia

Carey

Inglewood

CA

Isabella

Cabello

Tulare

CA

Madison

Henderson

Los Angeles

CA

Brooke

Sibala

Chula Vista

CA

Sanvi

Prakash

San Ramon

CA

Cisco

Hernandez

National City

CA

Melanie

Cho

Alhambra

CA

April

Ortiz

Anaheim

CA

Casey

Folau

Maywood

CA

Xavier

Forbes

San Diego

CA

Allison

Jensen

Thornton

CO

Jonathan

De Caro

Moodus

CT

Yasmeen

Galal

Prospect

CT

Mary Amma

Blankson

Madison

CT

Miguel

Coppedge

Washington

DC

Sophia

Juroviesky

Boca Raton

FL

Dorsey

Miller

Parkland

FL

Zara

Lwin

Orlando

FL

Sophia

Dupeyron

Cape Coral

FL

Kaitlyn

Jadevaia

Sarasota

FL

Megan

Fajardo

Destin

FL

Kimora

Reed

St. Petersburg

FL

Cynthia

Medina

Bradenton

FL

Cameron

West

Jacksonville

FL

Sara

Kaufman

Hollywood

FL

Noah

Spinelli

Orlando

FL

Pamela

Musungu

Acworth

GA

Zachariah

Hickey

Bonaire

GA

Ava

Flanigan

Morrow

GA

Ava

Adams

Atlanta

GA

Jordan

Adeyemi

Duluth

GA

Pippa

Key

Summerville

GA

Jaden

Jenkins

Augusta

GA

Kirasten

Perkins

Savannah

GA

Erin

Shen

Statesboro

GA

Dylan

Jones

Smyrna

GA

Bradley Ross

Jackson

Normal

IL

Tamaya

Mcneal

Joliet

IL

Nora

Sun

Chicago

IL

Nyla

Bishop

Flossmoor

IL

Aramia

Gutierrez

Whiting

IN

Jaylynn

Powe

Baton Rouge

LA

Charles

Steele

Slidell

LA

Audrey

Brust

Zachary

LA

Tasneem

Ghadiali

Lexington

MA

Xin Yue

Lu

Lutherville Timonium

MD

Aria

Smith

Upper Marlboro

MD

Lindsey

Sands

Columbia

MD

Makayla

Joaquin

Fort Washington

MD

Saniyah

Ikard

Bowie

MD

Natalyn

Taylor

Ellicott City

MD

Julian

Morris

Saginaw

MI

Keenan

Burns

Redford

MI

Preston

Zabinko

Ann Arbor

MI

Addison

Richmond

Jackson

MI

Kennedy

Jones

Berkeley

MO

Zania

Stinson

Charlotte

NC

Jada

Stewart

Wilson

NC

Ryan

Razon

Morrisville

NC

Mosope

Aina

Newark

NJ

Elise

Tao

Upper Saddle River

NJ

Maria

Maione

Egg Harbor City

NJ

Amechi

Chukwujiorah-Strange

Flushing

NY

Autumn

Tyler

Chester

NY

Morgan

Lin

Brooklyn

NY

Emily

Melendez

Rego Park

NY

Logan

Williams

Cleveland

OH

Sophia

Barbee

Maineville

OH

Mckinley

Meeker

Hudson

OH

Kyle

Zhou

Solon

OH

Aziza

Mccarter

Jenks

OK

Neighujah

Harmon

Oklahoma City

OK

Amelia

Godard

Sherwood

OR

Eliza

Watkins

Portland

OR

Anjana

Pramod

West Chester

PA

Prerna

Chakkingal

Mc Donald

PA

Joslyn

Diffenbaugh

Kutztown

PA

Tavis

Sanders

Philadelphia

PA

Sydney

Simmons

Tiverton

RI

Benjamin

Brown

Columbia

SC

Hannah

Hollings

Brentwood

TN

Toluwakitan

Akinsola

Antioch

TN

Sydney

Roberts

Plano

TX

Yaddeni

Hailu

Lewisville

TX

Shane

Mushambi

Missouri City

TX

Medha

Pulluru

Cedar Park

TX

Alvaro

Alvarez

Elgin

TX

Elle

Chavis

Dallas

TX

Nia

Curry

Trophy Club

TX

Tierra

Brown

Pearland

TX

Eliora Margaret

Kwakye

Olympia

WA

Julius

Zakaria

Oak Creek

WI

Students celebrate the culmination of the four-day Disney Dreamers Academy with a moving...
Students celebrate the culmination of the four-day Disney Dreamers Academy with a moving commencement ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on March 26, 2023. The Disney Dreamers Academy is a mentorship event hosted annually by Walt Disney World Resort to foster the dreams of 100 Black students and teens from underrepresented communities around the country. (Charlene Morrison, photographer)(PRNewswire)

