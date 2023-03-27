Jabra expands the Evolve2 range with the most portable and comfortable headsets built for ultra-flexible hybrid working

Jabra expands the Evolve2 range with the most portable and comfortable headsets built for ultra-flexible hybrid working

The Evolve2 65 Flex is the most portable professional headset with best-in-class ANC performance* and fold-and-go design to support work from anywhere

The Evolve2 55 and Evolve2 50 have Jabra's latest comfort technology with premium audio quality at a lower price point

LOWELL, Mass., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabra, world's leading professional audio brand, expands its best-selling line of professional headsets, the Jabra Evolve series, with new Evolve2 mid-range headsets. The revolutionary Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, the Jabra Evolve2 55 and Jabra Evolve2 50 are engineered for ultra-flexible hybrid working.

New Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex portable professional headset with fold-and-go design (PRNewswire)

The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, the Jabra Evolve2 55 and Jabra Evolve2 50 are engineered for ultra-flexible hybrid working.

Jabra's 2022 research** found that 80% of all meetings globally are either fully virtual or hybrid, and hybrid natives like Gen Zs consider their "office" to be their laptop or wherever they have a strong internet connection, including "third spaces" such as co-working spaces, cafés, or libraries. The new Evolve2 headsets empower users with the most useful and professional features to protect their focus zone and enable them to take calls and meetings no matter their environment. Additionally, they boast optimized sound for professional use and music, so there is no need to switch headsets when it is time for a break.

Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex: the most portable professional headset* with unique fold-and-go design

To provide maximum flexibility, the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex has a unique fold-and-go design with a collapsible hinged headband and slimmed-down earcups. It comes with a soft sustainable pouch, allowing users to easily tuck it into even the smallest bag or pocket. With the headset, users can be heard clearly even in loud locations, thanks to a powerful chipset, advanced digital algorithm, and beamforming Jabra ClearVoice microphones for the open office. The chipset and noise-cancelling technology delivers best-in-class* Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and close-fitting memory foam earcups help seal out even more of the surroundings.

Evolve2 65 Flex features Jabra Air Comfort technology and flexible earcups that rotates to move whenever users do – making the headset incredibly comfortable, no matter how long it is on. The unique technology also layers ultra-soft perforated foam inside the collapsible headband for a gentle cushioning effect.

The headset has a 360° busylight, a shorter hide-away boom arm and it is certified for all leading virtual meeting platforms, like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom. Workers are equipped for all-day work and play with the headset promising up to 32 hours of music time and up to 20 hours of talk time with ANC/busylight off.

Jabra Evolve2 55 and 50: on-ear headsets designed with new, revolutionary comfort technology

With more flexible working, and therefore more potential for distractions, Jabra is bringing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) into more professional headsets, with a wireless option, Evolve2 55, and a corded version, Evolve2 50. The headsets are built with powerful ANC that has a unique acoustic chamber design, 28mm custom speakers, a specially designed chipset that powers speech-separating, and two premium noise-cancelling microphones.

Both products are certified for all leading virtual meeting platforms, like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom, all while providing a comfortable fit with Jabra Air Comfort technology.

"The current generation of hybrid workers are in search of comfortable, flexible, and easy to use devices for both work and music. Meanwhile, headsets are evolving from mere accessories to a business necessity for productive work," said Holger Reisinger, SVP for Enterprise Solutions at Jabra. "This was why we sought to create high-quality mid-range headsets so we can meet the needs of both the business and end-user. Particularly with the foldable version, everyone will have the ability to look, sound and be professional, working from anywhere."

Key features of all three Evolve2 products:

Maximum comfort with Jabra Air Comfort technology

Jabra ClearVoice Microphone systems that meet premium microphone for the open office standards

Integrated 360° busylight

28mm custom speakers deliver premium sound for music

Certified for leading virtual meeting platforms (UC-certified and Microsoft Teams-certified variants available)

Up to 30m /100ft wireless range ( Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 only )

Personalization with Jabra Sound+, Jabra MySound and voice assistants ( Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 only )

Connect two devices at the same time with dual connectivity ( Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 ) and connect to another device via Bluetooth while plugged in ( Evolve2 50 )

Boom arm mute and answer call

Available in stereo and mono (Evolve2 55 & Evolve2 50 only) – Evolve2 65 Flex available in stereo

UC and Microsoft Teams variants

Optional charging stand (Evolve2 65 Flex & Evolve2 55 only)

Key features of the Evolve2 65 Flex only:

Most portable professional headset* with unique fold-and-go design

Best-in-class Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)*

Hide-away boom arm for discreet on-the-go professionalism

Up to 20 hours of talk time with ANC/busylight off, up to 15 hours talk time with ANC/busylight on, up to 32 hours of listening time with ANC/busylight off, up to 21 hours listening time with ANC/busylight on

Key features of the Evolve2 55 only:

Up to 16 hours talk time with ANC/busylight off, up to 10 hours talk time with ANC/busylight on, and up to 18 hours listening time with ANC/busylight off, up to 15 hours listening time with ANC/busylight on

A comfortable fit that's the best-in-its-class*

Pricing and availability

The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex, Evolve2 55 & Evolve2 50 will be available in April.

Evolve2 65 Flex MSRP $329 ($389 with Wireless Charging Pad)

Evolve2 55 Stereo MSRP $269 ($319 with charging stand)

Evolve2 55 Mono MSRP $259 ($309 with charging stand)

Evolve2 50 Stereo MSRP $199

Evolve2 50 Mono MSRP $189

Find out more about Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex at www.jabra.com/evolve2-65-flex

Find out more about Jabra Evolve2 55 at www.jabra.com/evolve2-55

Find out more about Jabra Evolve2 50 at www.jabra.com/evolve2-50

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to bringing people closer to one another or to whatever is important to them. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration to help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. GN, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs more than 7,500 people and in 2022 reported annual revenue of DKK 18.7bn. GN Audio accounts for DKK 12.5bn.

GN brings people closer and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

© 2023 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

Jabra. (PRNewsFoto/Jabra) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jabra