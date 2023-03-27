Jackpocket Expands Lottery Courier App to Desktop

The #1 Lottery Courier App in the U.S. Is Now Available from Your Browser

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the #1 lottery courier app in the U.S.,* is bringing your favorite lottery games straight to your computer. Today Jackpocket introduced a new way for fans to easily participate in the lottery via desktop .

"Our goal at Jackpocket is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient, and this launch offers our users even more flexibility to participate their way on their schedule," said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan. "Between Jackpocket's new web platform and our mobile app for iOS and Android, lottery fans can choose whichever experience suits them best. While nearly 70% of Jackpocket mobile app users are ages 18–45, we're seeing early success reaching a different audience with our desktop product. Over 60% of our desktop users are ages 45 and older."

Lottery lovers in all 15 states where Jackpocket is available can simply go to Jackpocket for desktop to sign up or sign in with their existing account. With support for 47 official state lottery games, the secure platform allows users to conveniently place ticket orders for Mega Millions, Powerball, and other local games available in their state. Users can view an image of their ticket, get automatically notified if they win, and even receive some prizes instantly.

Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is the first third-party lottery service to receive responsible gambling certification by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Since Jackpocket launched in 2013, over $250 million in lottery prizes have been won by app users, including over 1 million winners last year alone. Twenty-seven individuals have won prizes worth $1 million or more.

*According to data from AppFollow. Must be 18 or older to play. In Arizona, must be 21 or older to play. Jackpocket is not affiliated with any State Lottery. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, residents of NY call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY; residents of OR call 1-877-MYLIMIT; all others, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to take part in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or participate via desktop . Follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

