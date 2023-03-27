Little Caesars® Puts Corny Twist on Highly Anticipated Re-Launch of Pretzel Crust Pizza

Fans demand return of the beloved Pretzel Crust after Corncob Crust controversy

Product features salted pretzel crust and creamy cheddar cheese sauce

DETROIT, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is bringing back the much-loved Pretzel Crust Pizza to its U.S. restaurants after having some fun by announcing the controversial Corncob Crust. The re-launch of this classic Pretzel Crust Pizza limited time offer meets the continued desire of the brand's enthusiastic customers for its long-awaited return.

Pretzel Crust Pizza (PRNewswire)

First introduced as a limited-time promotion in 2014, the Pretzel Crust Pizza is a large buttery-flavored soft pretzel crust pizza with creamy cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella and Muenster cheeses and pepperoni. The salty, savory treat can also be amped up with an optional cheese-stuffed crust or customized to include the traditional Little Caesars pizza sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes instead of the cheddar cheese sauce.

"We are thankful to have countless Pretzel Crust Pizza fans that are extremely vocal about their love for this product," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer, Little Caesars. "Despite bringing it back several times, it feels like the pretzel fervor has not waned. We're bracing ourselves for the predictable outcry on social media when it eventually goes away again."

Starting March 27, and for a limited time only, customers can get their Pretzel Crust Pizza for the extraordinarily low price of $6.99 (plus applicable tax) using the Little Caesars app to order a contactless delivery or carry-out, or simply pick up a HOT-N-READY® pizza at participating locations nationwide. *

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

