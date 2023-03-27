StartPlaying Announces Partnership with The Adventure Zone's McElroy Family

The McElroys will support the platform in building community among tabletop roleplayers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StartPlaying , the largest platform for tabletop roleplaying games (TTRPG) and professional Game Masters (GMs), announced today that it is partnering with the McElroys of The Adventure Zone. The McElroys will support the StartPlaying team in growing the platform through marketing, content creation, and creative strategy.

"TTRPG's popularity is growing because of amazing creators like the McElroys, and we're thrilled to collaborate with them as partners," stated Nate Tucker, co-founder and CEO of StartPlaying. "They have the same desire as we do: to make it easy for anyone to find a game."

The partnership will kick off with a collaborative focus on promoting StartPlaying as a resource for first-time and longtime players. On StartPlaying, solo players can find games for any experience level for any game system, and choose from thousands of professional Game Masters.

"We used StartPlaying to learn Blades in the Dark for our newest arc," explained Justin McElroy, co-host, The Adventure Zone. "Everyone deserves a chance to play, and we're excited to back a service that makes that easier for people."

"Our mission is to build communities through play," added Devon Chulick, co-founder and COO, StartPlaying. "Professional GMing is indispensable for the hobbies' growth by reducing obstacles, like scheduling and learning dense rules, so players can focus on the fun and just start playing."

For more information on the partnership, visit www.startplaying.games .

About StartPlaying

StartPlaying is the largest online platform for players to find tabletop roleplaying games, groups, and professional Game Masters for any game system and any virtual tabletop. Players can find games that suit their schedule, fit their preferences, and inspire their play style. Over 80,000 players and hundreds of Game Masters are part of the StartPlaying community. Find us at StartPlaying.games .

About The Adventure Zone

The Adventure Zone is a fictional weekly podcast series hosted by brothers Justin, Travis, Griffin McElroy, and their father Clint, that follows their tabletop roleplaying adventures. Since its inception in 2014, the series has amassed a following of over 350 million downloads leading up to its current Blades in the Dark campaign, Steeplechase. Listen on Apple Podcasts , Spotify, and the McElroy family website : www.themcelroy.family/theadventurezone .

