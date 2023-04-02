WSWA Access Craft Releases Volume 02 of Industry's Craft Wine and Spirits Distribution Playbook

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA)'s Access Craft initiative today released Volume 02 of the wine and spirits industry's first and most trusted Distribution Playbook. The playbook is a comprehensive, one-of-a-kind look into successful craft brands with trade insight and information from owners and operators.

The 100+ page playbook is filled with material from leading craft brand owners and distributors on how craft, startup and small production brands can get a leg up in the most competitive and diverse marketplace in the world. Throughout the playbook, members of the WSWA Access Craft Advisory Council and industry experts share best practices and tips that are leading to impressive growth both on- and off-premise.

"Creating paths to distribution for new and innovative products is at the core of our industry," said WSWA President & CEO Francis Creighton. "Our new playbook is a tool to help new winemakers, distillers, entrepreneurs, and innovators access wholesalers and reach winder into new markets."

The Playbook builds on the foundation set by the craft wholesaler advisors and brand representatives who collaborated and contributed content to 2021's Volume 01. The playbook is a compilation of their ideas, shared experiences, sage advice and straightforward accounts of what it takes to build a brand, get to market and connect with consumers.

"We are excited to welcome a new class of craft brand representatives to this group of entrepreneurial-minded professionals who are working to build the future of the industry through successful distribution partnerships," said WSWA's Executive Vice President, Strategic Communications and Marketing Michael Bilello who also serves as the group's director.

About Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America

WSWA is the national trade association representing the distribution tier of the wine and spirits industry, dedicated to advancing the interests and independence of distributors and brokers of wine and spirits. Founded in 1943, WSWA has more than 380 member companies in 50 states and the District of Columbia, and its members distribute wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the United States.

