BEN & JERRY'S FREE CONE DAY IS TODAY!

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have other plans for today, you may just have to cancel them. Call in sick. Make up an excuse. Your dog ate your homework. Whatever you need to do is understandable, as it is the official day that Ben & Jerry's opens its doors across the globe and gives away ice cream all day. The company began the the giveaway many, many moons ago but has been unable to gather large groups of fans for the past few years. Let's just say: "Something came up." However, it's a sign that the world is getting back to normal as Ben & Jerry's joyfully hosts its Free Cone Day across the globe to thank fans for their on-going support.

With your calendars now appropriately altered, here are a few facts you should know as you make your way to your favorite Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop.

Top Free Cone Day Facts

There really is a "Ben" and a "Jerry." While other businesses invent characters, cartoons and mascots, cofounders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield were two childhood friends who started their mom and pop ice cream shop in 1978.

The 2023 Free Cone Day is not their first rodeo. Ben and Jerry were thrilled when they survived their first winter in business in the frozen tundra of Vermont . To thank the community, they gave away free ice cream all day as a celebration. The event has continued now for more than 40 years.

It's not a marketing thing to promote one new flavor or product: While some businesses use the opportunity to market their newest thing, Ben & Jerry's offers fans the chance to choose whatever flavor they like! New thing, old thing, you're welome to choose whatever flavor as long as it's your thing.

It's not a "one and done" kind of event: Since the beginning the guys encouraged fans to get in line as many times as they like. Savvy fans know the best way to go through the line is with a cone already in hand from the last trip. It's a vicious and delicious circle.

The company offers "Scoop Shop only" flavors: On one of the trips through the line you may choose to try some of the Scoop Shop only flavors that you can't get anywhere else. Marshmallow Sky, Peanut Butter Cup Sundae, and good, ole' fashioned Strawberry are among some of the coolest. (And you may just get a sneak peek at the new 2023 flavors now dropping which include Bustterscotch'd : butterscotch ice cream with bustterscotch swirls and chocolate pretzel bark – or - Chocolate Peanut Butter Chunk : chocolate peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter swirls and fudge flakes.

The world is a pretty big place. How many cones do you expect will be dished out today? The ice cream maker is hoping to reach its goal of giving out over 1 million scoops on Free Cone Day.

To find your closest Scoop Shop, click here. To learn more about Ben & Jerry's history, flavors, mission or values, click here .

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.35MM in 2022 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

