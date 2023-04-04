LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN ANNOUNCES VP OF CORPORATE STRATEGY AND MARKETING

RENO, Nev., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Supply Chain is excited to announce the promotion of Kyle Krug to the role of VP of Corporate Strategy and Marketing. Kyle has led the Marketing & Strategy group since 2017, making him the ideal leader to help drive the new wave of Legacy's business growth.

In this new role, Kyle is charged with the development of corporate strategy and leading strategic initiatives, supporting merger & acquisition initiatives, and partnering with Legacy's new Enterprise Sales division to drive business development activity in pursuit of the company's growth objectives. Additionally, Kyle will continue to drive the marketing function's mission of accelerating brand growth, creating connectivity through internal & external communications, and generating leads and sales pipelines.

This expanded role marks the continued growth and expansion of Legacy's corporate infrastructure to support growth and expansion across Distribution, eCommerce Fulfillment, and Transportation divisions.

"I am proud to announce Kyle's well-earned promotion and appreciate the impact he has had on our growth the past several years," said Mike Glodziak, President and CEO of Legacy. "Kyle has been a great partner to me and our Executive Leadership team, and we are well-aligned on our vision to aggressively grow Legacy to the top of the mid-size North American 3PL category."

During his time with Legacy, Kyle has constantly taken on new challenges and expanded his reach across multiple areas of the company. Focused on innovative ideas and improving connectivity across the business, Kyle is uniquely positioned to take on this new leadership role.

"I am honored to take on this new leadership challenge at Legacy," said Krug. "While we've grown significantly the past 5 years, we've also been diligent about creating the right infrastructure to unlock new levels of growth in a very sustainable way; we are all excited at the opportunity to take it to the next level."

About Legacy Supply Chain

Legacy Supply Chain is a high-growth North American 3PL serving as a distribution, fulfillment, and transportation partner that drives control over dynamic, omnichannel supply chains. For over 40 years in nearly 40 locations throughout the US and Canada, Legacy's tailored warehousing & distribution solutions, eCommerce fulfillment, and international & domestic transportation services allow you to stay more connected to your customers. B2B and B2C businesses of all types can leverage our broad supply chain network that enables smart, sustainable, and scalable growth, while our culture of servant-leadership drives deeper connections with our customers, our people, and the communities we operate in and serve. For more information, visit https://legacyscs.com/.

