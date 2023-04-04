Myndshft Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates Myndshft is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data.

MESA, Ariz., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myndshft, a leading provider of fully-automated, end-to-end prior authorization software, today announced the Myndshft Platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

Myndshft Logo (PRNewsfoto/Myndshft) (PRNewswire)

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the Myndshft Platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Myndshft in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations like ours face constant pressure to address current and emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said Ron Wince, Founder and CEO at Myndshft. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Individually, each element exceeds most other programs, and collectively they make HITRUST Certification the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and highest quality assessment available."

About Myndshft

Myndshft began with a mission to enable value-based care by empowering healthcare providers and payers to drive down costs and increase revenue while achieving optimal patient care. Today, Myndshft is the only fully automated end-to-end prior authorization platform with real-time benefits and prior authorization insights directly in any system of record. We do this by combining hands-free automation with Collective Healthcare Intelligence™, a single source of truth for patients' health and benefits information, providers' clinical documentation, and payers' plans and policies. Myndshft reduces manual work, eliminates duplication of effort, and shortens preauthorization cycle times so providers and payers can focus on patients, not paperwork.

For more information, visit www.myndshft.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Myndshft