MoEngage Research Reveals Consumers Expect Frequent, Personalized Interactions with Their Favorite Brands

New Survey of 2,000 Consumers in North America Reveals that 41% Would Like to Hear From Brands Weekly—and 32% Say They Will Shop Elsewhere if Brands Send Them Irrelevant Messages

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoEngage , the insights-led customer engagement platform, today revealed the results of a new survey focused on consumers' expectations of how brands leverage personalization to interact with them. The report, The Personalization Pulse Check Report 2023 , polled 2,000 consumers across North America to learn more about the kinds of messages customers expect to receive from their favorite brands, how often, and which engagement channels they prefer. The results underscore deeper personalization's increasing role in engaging customers and fostering long-term loyalty.

(PRNewswire)

This is the second edition of the MoEngage report. In the 2021 edition, MoEngage found that consistent, relevant messaging across multiple channels was the number one challenge for consumer brand marketers. This year's report shows that customers prefer to hear more frequently from brands than previously believed, provided that the messages brands send them are highly personalized with relevant offers, discounts, or loyalty rewards. In fact, 41% of North American consumers surveyed said that they wish to receive weekly updates from their favorite brands, and 58% of consumers are frustrated with brands that offer generic and inconsistent messaging.

"Finding the solution to winning customer loyalty can be daunting for brand marketers. To do it well, marketers need to leverage customer data based on prior browsing and shopping behaviors to inform their customer engagement strategies," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage. "Consumers are making it clear what they want and expect from brands. It's up to marketers to deliver that experience to keep them coming back."

Overall, there are still more improvements brands must make to ensure they are delivering a consistent, personalized experience for consumers. According to the research, 31.9% are of consumers are frustrated by brands that send too frequent or too few communications. Most of consumers' frustration stems from a lack of strategic customer engagement. Additionally, the research found:

32.3% of consumers choose one brand over another if the communication is unrelated to their current shopping behavior

53.6% of consumers interact more than three times with a brand before buying from them

56% of consumers want a curated shopping experience

66% of consumers are comfortable or slightly comfortable with sharing their data including name, location, and email.

The MoEngage report also sheds light on:

Attributes that delight consumers about a brand experience

Factors that lead consumers to choosing one brand over another

Leading indicators of the number of engagement touchpoints and preferred channels of engagement before buying

Viewpoints of sharing personal data in exchange for personalized experiences

A complimentary version of the full report is available at: The Personalization Pulse Check Report 2023 .

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to craft digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. MoEngage is named one of the most preferred vendors for multichannel marketing as rated by customers, with high recognition across G2. To learn more, visit www.moengage.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MoEngage