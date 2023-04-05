Stably and LI.FI: A Strategic Partnership to Transform Cross-Chain Swaps and Web3 Accessibility

SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stably, a leading Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SCaaS) provider and non-custodial fiat-to-crypto onramp platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with LI.FI , a revolutionary bridge aggregation protocol with decentralized exchange (DEX) connectivity and cross-chain data messaging capabilities. The collaboration aims to enhance cross-chain interoperability, simplify the user experience, expand access to Web3 via traditional payments, and offer a broader range of assets from the digital economy to consumers worldwide, including stablecoins, asset-backed tokens, DeFi tokens, GameFi tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

By leveraging LI.FI's infrastructure, Stably can now enable onboarded users from 150+ countries/regions to easily buy and sell digital assets on major blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, BSC, Avalanche, and Polygon. Through Stably Ramp, it's core product (stably.io/ramp), users can securely connect their bank accounts to Web3 via traditional payment methods like ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT, credit and debit cards. By 2024, Stably is also planning to add support for Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Cash App, as well as local payment methods for EU, LATM, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

The partnership between Stably and LI.FI represents an important step towards addressing the challenges of navigating cross-chain liquidity pools and token bridges while enhancing interoperability between different ecosystems. As a result, Stably Ramp will be listing over 100 popular digital assets across more than 20 networks for users to buy and sell throughout 2023 and beyond, including exclusive assets that are available on-chain but not centralized exchanges (CEX). This joint effort is poised to make cross-chain swaps and DeFi more accessible, user-friendly, and transformative for individuals worldwide as more people gradually learn about the benefits of non-custodial fiat onramps versus custodial CEX businesses, which have often placed customer funds at risk in the past.

"Our partnership with LI.FI marks a significant milestone in Stably's mission to bring Web3 to the masses. By leveraging LI.FI's cutting-edge technology, we can now power the next billion Web3 users with a faster, cheaper, and non-custodial fiat onramp to the most popular blockchain netoworks and digital assets" ~Kory Hoang, Stably's CEO and Co-Founder

As the blockchain space continues to evolve, partnerships like this will play a critical role in unlocking the full potential of the Web3. Stably and LI.FI are at the forefront of this movement, working together to simplify user experience and broaden access to Web3 for users across the globe. The partners look forward to onboarding more first-time crypto users and integrating with new Web3 projects like wallets, dApps, games, and NFT markets in the near future.

About Stably

Stably is a Web3 payment infrastructure provider and FinCEN-registered MSB from Seattle. The company specializes in providing fiat gateways, multi-chain stablecoins, and cross-chain bridged tokens to users of Web3 applications. Stably's mission is to power this decade's next billion Web3 users with regulatory-compliant payment infrastructure across both developed and emerging blockchain ecosystems.

About LI.FI

LI.FI is a multi-chain liquidity and data gateway that provides access to nearly 20 blockchains, enabling the moving of assets and sharing of data by aggregating infrastructure solutions including cross-chain bridges, relevant data sources, and decentralized exchanges, which allows for seamless interoperability for platforms and users. Based in Berlin, LI.FI was founded by a team of DeFi experts and has quickly grown to become the leading liquidity aggregator in the blockchain space.

RISK DISCLAIMER: Nothing contained herein shall be considered financial advice or recommendation to buy/sell any security, commodity, cryptocurrency, digital asset, or any other financial instrument or asset. Cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and investing have many risks, including risk of losses beyond principal investment or purchase amount. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing, purchasing, and transacting in cryptocurrencies and digital assets carry a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. Before deciding to invest in cryptocurrencies and digital assets, you should carefully consider your objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss that may exceed your initial investment or purchase amount and therefore you should not invest money or purchase cryptocurrencies or digital assets in any amount that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset investing, purchasing, and transacting and seek advice from an independent licensed financial advisor. View our full disclaimer here: https://www.stably.io/disclaimer/

