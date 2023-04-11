Utah Sports Commission Presents Tony Hawk's Vert Alert Road to X Games

Winner of the Governor's State of Sport Award for "Event of the Year" for 2021 Returns to Salt Lake City

VISTA, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Utah Sports Commission, Tony Hawk Inc., and X Games announced an incredible weekend of skateboarding featuring "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert (THVA)," to take place at Vivint Arena in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday June 23rd and Saturday June 24th, 2023. After extremely successful Vert Alert events in 2021 and 2022, Tony Hawk and X Games are excited to announce that Tony Hawk's Vert Alert will now be a direct qualifying event leading to X Games 2023.

The stakes are higher than ever as this year's event winners will automatically qualify for X Games 2023

This epic, free-to-the-public event will kick off with preliminary rounds of both the men's and women's pro vert contests and the incredibly popular Tony Hawk's Vert Alert "Legends Demo." Saturday the 24th culminates with a combined field of 16 of the best male and female vert skaters competing in the THVA Finals. 10 hand-chosen male and female skaters will compete in the popular "Best Trick Contest." The exciting twist this year is that the top 3 male and top 3 female skaters will earn coveted invitations to X Games 2023 - details to be announced soon on xgames.com. Plus, the skaters will all be competing for a combined purse of $75,000.

Fans will be watching some of the biggest airs and most progressive tricks in vert skateboarding all on Hawk's state-of-the-art vert ramp. And don't forget an appearance on both days by the legend himself, Tony Hawk. Plus, check out the free indoor and outdoor interactive sponsor village.

Last year's winners include Jimmy Wilkins, Mitchie Brusco, Moto Shibata, Lilly Stoephasius, Bryce Wettstein, and Arisa Trew. Best Trick winners were Edouard Damestoy and Reese Nelson.



Both THVA days are free to the public, with event details and times published at https://thvertalert.com/. Live streaming options for the Legends Demo, the Men's and Women's Finals, and the Best Trick Contests will be available at xgames.com. And in the days following Vert Alert, a two-hour highlight show featuring all the best from the weekend will air on ESPN.

"Continuing our terrific partnership with Tony Hawk on this two-day celebration of skateboarding will be great for Utah and also skateboarding globally," said Jeff Robbins President & CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. "Welcoming back some of the top skateboarding athletes and Olympians in the world will once again showcase why, Utah is the State of Sport."

"I'm excited to bring our world-class vert event back to Salt Lake City in 2023," said Tony Hawk. "The stakes are higher than ever as this year's event winners will automatically qualify for X Games 2023. The previous two years were hugely successful and we're proud to be back with many of the most talented skaters in the world for a free, two-day vert showcase. It will be a triumphant return to Salt Lake City for the third Vert Alert! Come join us!"

"Vivint Arena has hosted many celebrated figures during its 32-year history, and we are thrilled to add Tony Hawk to that long roster of legends," said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert will be an event unlike any other we have hosted, and we look forward to offering this entertaining weekend to our incredible community."

TICKET INFORMATION

Entry to Vivint Arena and access to "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert" will be FREE to the general public on both days. VIP tickets and additional info are available at www.THVertAlert.com.

SPONSOR INFORMATION

For interest in sponsorship opportunities, contact mgt@tonyhawk.com.

About Utah Sports Commission

The Utah Sports Commission was created to be a catalyst for Utah in its Olympic legacy efforts and to help enhance Utah's economy, image, and quality of life through the attraction, promotion, and development of national and international sports. Since the 2002 Olympics and Paralympics, the Utah Sports Commission has attracted nearly 900 major events to the state. The Sports Commission works closely with communities, sports entities, and organizations to provide event services ranging from the bid process, on-site logistics, volunteer coordination, sponsorships and promotional opportunities, and other related services. It is a not-for-profit 501(c)6 business league and Utah Sports Commission Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3 charitable organization, is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees consisting of statewide sports, business, community, and government leaders. For more information, visit www.utahsportscommission.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Tony Hawk Inc.

After more than 30 years of building a global brand ranging from apparel, toys, events, endorsements, social media, film production and one of the most successful video game franchises ever, legendary pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk remains one of the most popular athletes in the world. Hawk's foundation, The Skatepark Project, helps finance public skateparks in underserved communities across the USA and other parts of the world. And he still skates regularly.

About X Games

X Games 2023 features the world's best action sports athletes competing across the world for the highest honor in Action Sports, an X Games gold medal. Live event coverage is broadcast on ESPN and ABC along with @xgames digital and social media platforms. To get the most up-to-date information as it's released or visit www.xgames.com.

CONTACT: Jessica Reda, jessica@shpny.com

View original content:

SOURCE Tony Hawk Inc.