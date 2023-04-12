INTEX® Announces Its First Swing Set Collection

Leading Outdoor Recreation Brand Inspires Active Play with Durable New Backyard Essentials

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INTEX®, the industry leader in outdoor recreation, is excited to announce its new collection of backyard swing sets. Constructed with precision-engineered steel frames, the swing sets are designed with quality and safety as a priority. The galvanized steel frames features large 2⅜ tubing that is laser welded and crafted for durability and peace of mind. Easy-to-install anchor stakes and footpads ensure safety and stability. The brand's top-rated outdoor pools are made from the same materials and have a proven track record for reliability among consumers.

INTEX Swing Set (PRNewswire)

Equipped with sought-after features and combinations of sets for families of all sizes. Features include convenient height- adjustable swings, a trapeze bar with gym rings, and two-person gliders. Countless hours of fun for children ages three to ten. This collection is designed to inspire active, safe play and encourage families to spend quality time outdoors.

From splash-ready pools, floats, and accessories, sleepover-approved air mattresses, to inflatable rafts and kayaks for open-air adventures, INTEX® is a long-time industry leader in family-friendly home and outdoor gear. The brand's robust worldwide distribution spans Amazon, Target, Walmart and more, making outdoor recreation and indoor comfort easily accessible to consumers worldwide.

The new swing sets are a great addition to existing INTEX® recreational products and will bring backyard bliss to families around the world. For additional product information and hi-res images of the new swing set collection, click HERE.

ABOUT INTEX

Intex Recreation Corp. distributes airbeds, above ground pools, spas, toys, furniture, boats, and more. As part of a worldwide family of companies with more than 50 years of history, the brand's objective is to deliver the highest quality products at an affordable price, all designed for comfort, safety, and fun. Intex delivers outstanding merchandise with impeccable customer service. With a goal to be the most recognizable, trusted, and innovative company in the outdoor recreation industry, the brand routinely tests finished products to ensure they continue to meet elevated standards for quality, safety, and value. As a brand, Intex is committed to decreasing their carbon footprint, working with suppliers for ten years to reduce their environmental impact.

