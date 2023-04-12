LINKEDIN PARTNERS WITH CLEAR TO ENHANCE DIGITAL SAFETY & TRUST BY PROVIDING FREE IDENTITY VERIFICATION TO NEARLY 200 MILLION U.S. LINKEDIN USERS

Verification will provide members with a visible indicator on LinkedIn to show their identity has been verified by CLEAR

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkedIn , the world's largest professional network, and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, are partnering to enhance digital safety and trust by empowering LinkedIn users to verify their identity with CLEAR for free. On the LinkedIn app, a member can affirm their identity with the Powered by CLEAR platform, creating a visible indicator proving the member's identity has been verified by CLEAR. This partnership provides consumers and businesses with additional comfort that the people they encounter on LinkedIn are real and represented authentically.

Beginning this month, LinkedIn's nearly 200 million U.S.-based members will have the option to verify their identity with CLEAR , using their government-issued ID and a selfie. Existing CLEAR users will simply be prompted to snap a selfie to verify their LinkedIn account.

"At LinkedIn, we are investing in verification and making it free to all of our members. We know authenticity matters and we want the people, companies and jobs you engage with everyday to be real and trusted," said Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn Head of Trust and Privacy.

"Identity is foundational to building trust online. CLEAR and LinkedIn are partnering to enhance trust on LinkedIn's platform by offering users a free, simple way to protect themselves and others," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of CLEAR. "Ensuring authentic digital interactions helps protect real people."

As part of LinkedIn's ongoing commitment to fostering a trusted professional community, LinkedIn announced several ways people can verify specifics about their identities, workplaces and jobs – for free – on LinkedIn.

Powered by CLEAR enables frictionless confirmation of your identity and credentials to make everyday experiences safer and easier – transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether CLEAR's 15 million members are networking online , visiting a doctor , checking into a hotel , renting a car , or cheering on their favorite sports team , they can frictionlessly affirm their identity with CLEAR — for free — wherever life takes them. New users can simply enroll once to verify anywhere in our Powered by CLEAR network.

LinkedIn connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful, and transforms the way companies hire, market, sell and learn. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce. LinkedIn has 900 million members and has offices around the globe.

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 15 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

