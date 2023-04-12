US LBM'S COMMITMENT TO CAREERS FOR VETERANS FEATURED ON MILITARY MAKEOVER: OPERATION CAREER

Special episode highlights the numerous career opportunities for veterans with leading building materials distributor

ATLANTA, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, will be featured on an upcoming episode of Military Makeover: Operation Career®, a television series that highlights employers that provide rewarding career opportunities for veterans of the armed forces. The full episode spotlights US LBM, featuring five company associates who are representative of US LBM's veteran population:

U.S. Army Veteran and US LBM Inventory Controller Zamar Wright (left) is interviewed for an episode of Military Makeover: Operation Career® airing on Lifetime TV on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 a.m. ET. (PRNewswire)

U.S. Army National Guard Veteran and Regional Vice President Dan Schau

U.S. Army Veteran and Cybersecurity Manager Frank Ruiz

U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and Driver Megan Rodig

U.S. Air Force Veteran and Truss Plant Manager Dennis Sasser

U.S. Army Veteran and Inventory Controller Zamar Wright

In the episode, each associate shares their military background, the skills and values they took from that experience, and the ways that their careers at US LBM reward their military experience and align with those values and skills.

"For transitioning military personnel, this organization has an incredible culture. The sense of family that I felt when I joined, the challenges that I've been given since joining, have been incredible," said Cybersecurity Manager and Chairman of US LBM's Veteran Associate Resource Group Frank Ruiz. The Veteran Resource Group is a veteran-led group whose mission is to advance US LBM's veteran associates through offering personal and professional development, focused recruitment and retention, and community involvement and engagement efforts.

"From the start, I never thought I'd be in this position I'm currently in," said Army Veteran and Inventory Controller Zamar Wright. "In the next two to three years, I see myself continuing to learn and grow because there is always plenty to learn here."

US LBM offers a variety of positions that span across 35 states and many functional areas.

"I'm fascinated that we have so many opportunities and careers here," said Marine Corps Veteran and Driver Megan Rodig. "You can be a truck driver like me, you can be a loader, a salesperson, an assistant manager, a manager."

US LBM's commitment to veterans extends beyond providing fulfilling career opportunities. Through the US LBM Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the company provides in-kind and financial donations to organizations that support veterans, such the Gary Sinise Foundation's RISE program, which provides specially adapted, mortgage-free smart homes to wounded veterans.

"Veterans are great team members who share our values of teamwork and empowerment, and we're honored to have them as part of the US LBM family," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "As a distribution company with a network of locations across the country, the discipline and skills veterans bring in the areas of problem solving, communication and being a team player help us provide the high quality of service our customers rely on to get the job done."

Hosted by veteran Montel Williams, Military Makeover: Operation Career travels the country capturing the stories of military veterans and profiles the caring organizations offering educational and employment opportunities to help veterans successfully transition to civilian life. US LBM will be highlighted in the episode of Military Makeover: Operation Career airing on Lifetime TV on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 a.m. ET/ 6:30 a.m. CT and 7:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. MT, with an encore on Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. CT and 7:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. MT (check local listings).

To learn about veterans at US LBM and career opportunities for veterans, please visit uslbm.com/veterans. Follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram to learn more about our culture and life at US LBM.

About US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About BrandStar: We're matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.

U.S. LBM Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LBM) (PRNewswire)

