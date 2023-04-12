THE VAMPS - CELEBRATIONS CONTINUE WITH A SPECIAL EDITION BLUE VINYL OF "MEET THE VAMPS" (on vinyl for the first time)

Direct to fans only, it includes an exclusive signed print.

Set For Release June 9th

Pre-Order Now

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vamps are putting their debut album Meet The Vamps on vinyl for the first time ever. Originally released on April 14, 2014, this nine-year anniversary special edition will be on blue vinyl and is being sold directly to fans, with each copy including an exclusive signed print.

The Vamps (PRNewswire)

Available to pre-order now from here, it will be released on June 9, 2023.

Meet The Vamps was a huge debut album, spring-boarding them to become one of the UK's biggest pop-rock bands. Having met in 2012 after posting videos on YouTube, their own unique brand of pop saw the album reach number two in the Official Album Charts, only being held off the top spot by that year's biggest and fastest selling album, Caustic Love by Paulo Nutini.

Meet The Vamps became one of the best-selling albums of 2014. It spawned some of the band's biggest singles to date, including "Can We Dance", "Wild Heart", "Last Night" and "Somebody To You" featuring Demi Lovato - all of which were top five hits in the UK, and remain some of the bands biggest hits live, as well as being streamed over a billion times.

The band recently played sold out arenas around the world as part of their Greatest Hits Tour that looked back at an incredible first decade. They have headlined The O2 arena in London seven times and became the first band ever to headline The O2 five years in a row. They have generated almost nine billion streams to date, and have released five albums, with their most recent - 2020's Cherry Blossom - reaching number one in the UK. On May 26th, they play London's iconic Royal Albert Hall which sold out in less than two hours.

'Meet The Vamps' - Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. Wild Heart

2. Last Night

3. Somebody To You

4. Can We Dance

5. Girls On TV

6. Risk It All

7. Oh Cecilia (Breaking My Heart)

8. Another World

Side 2

1. Move My Way

2. Shout About It

3. High Hopes

4. She Was The One

5. Dangerous

6. Lovestruck

7. Smile

