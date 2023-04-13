Caris Life Sciences and Flare Therapeutics Announce Strategic Preferred Portfolio Partnership to Advance Flare's Precision Oncology Pipeline

IRVING, Texas and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, and Flare Therapeutics, a biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration to accelerate precision medicine approaches across five of Flare's therapeutic programs into clinical trials through advanced molecular profiling approaches that guide patient selection and participation.

Flare will leverage Caris' industry-leading next generation sequencing technology for the molecular testing of patients

The partnership reinforces Flare's commitment to longitudinal testing, leveraging Caris' comprehensive molecular tissue and liquid profiling services including whole exome sequencing and whole transcriptome sequencing for patients enrolled in Flare's clinical trials, while also applying Caris' data and analytics tools to bolster future clinical trial enrollment programs and companion diagnostics capabilities.

"We understand the importance of shaping translational insights early on as a major area of focus to help ensure efficient drug development at scale and clinical trial preparedness," said Michaela Bowden, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer at Flare. "With access to Caris' robust clinico-genomic real-world data, comprehensive molecular profiling and extensive precision oncology alliance network, we are well positioned to unlock the full potential of drugging transcription factors by further unraveling the molecular complexities of cancer at the patient level and successfully enter the next phase of our growth as a clinical stage company."

Through comprehensive molecular profiling and the application of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, Caris has created the largest clinico-genomic database coupled with cognitive computing to unravel the molecular complexity of disease. Under the terms of the agreement, Flare will leverage Caris' industry-leading next generation sequencing technology for the molecular testing of patients treated with Flare's assets. In addition, Flare will receive access to Caris' data insights and analytics capabilities to accelerate oncology drug discovery, identify novel biomarkers and optimize clinical positioning strategies for their pipeline. Flare will also leverage Caris' biomarker-driven patient selection for clinical trials, allowing Caris the first option to develop a companion diagnostic for any drug candidate developed as part of the collaboration.

"This broad partnership with Flare will leverage Caris' leading molecular science and technology solutions to support Flare's novel approach to decipher the biology of transcription factors to develop small molecule medicines," said Milan Radovich, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "The data accessibility and continuum across real world and clinical trial populations will provide Flare the necessary insights for successful molecule discovery and development."

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. The company's latest advancement, Caris Assure™, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributors provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a biotechnology company changing the paradigm in drugging transcription factors with an initial focus in precision oncology. Flare's proprietary engine is founded on the identification of novel druggable pockets, or 'switch sites', within transcription factor complexes that solve for where to drug and how to tune gene expression to discover small molecule precision medicines for cancer and other diseases. The team has rapidly advanced an emerging pipeline of assets and plans to advance its lead precision oncology program, FX-909, a small molecule inhibitor targeting PPARG into the clinic in 2023 in individuals with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com .

