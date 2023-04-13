Metamagnetics Announces Vince Harris as CEO and Lee Burns as President and COO

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metamagnetics Inc., a leading provider of RF magnetics solutions for the aerospace, defense, and commercial telecommunications industries, has announced new executive leadership. Vince Harris has taken on the role of Chief Executive Officer, and Lee Burns has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Protect. Connect. Succeed. (PRNewswire)

Under Harris and Burns' leadership, Metamagnetics will continue to build out its promising product and engineering businesses.

Harris, who founded Metamagnetics in 2008, has provided much of the foundational research underlying Metamagnetics' innovative technologies. Harris is also the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. In addition, Harris is a University Distinguished and Chair Professor at Northeastern University. He is the former head of the Naval Research Laboratory's Materials Physics Branch.

Burns is a long-time Metamagnetics veteran and was previously the company's VP of Operations. Burns has considerable expertise in crystal growth and ferrite materials, as well as manufacturing for specialized defense and aerospace components, critical areas for the company's product scaling. Prior to Metamagnetics, Burns was the head of production and operations for CVD Inc., a supplier of advanced materials to the semiconductor industry.

"I am tremendously excited to be assuming the Chief Executive role at this important moment in the company's trajectory," said Vince Harris. "I believe Metamagnetics has a breakthrough technology solution and capability that is absolutely vital for our customers in the defense and security landscapes and beyond. We are now positioned to commercialize all of the promising research and engineering achievements that we have made over the last several years."

"Lee is exactly the right person to help me lead and manage operations at Metamagnetics. Beyond his unique grasp of the complexity of our products and the processes through which they are made, Lee is the embodiment of our company values, and has unparallel commitment to our customers and employees. I am fortunate to be moving forward in 2023 with such a talented executive as Lee."

Under Harris and Burns' leadership, Metamagnetics will continue to build out its promising product and engineering businesses. The company recently received several major contract awards, including a $11M award for a major US Navy modernization program for secured communications.

About Metamagnetics

Metamagnetics is a fast-growth company developing breakthrough technology for aerospace, defense, and commercial telecommunications markets. The company develops high-frequency components used in the most advanced surveillance, intelligence, and communications systems. Its customers include the US Department of Defense, NASA, major aerospace/defense prime contractors and leading commercial companies. Metamagnetics is based in the Boston metropolitan area.

Press Contact

Meghann Fasolino

Sr. Marketing Manager

261 Cedar Hill Street

Marlborough, MA 01752

774-399-6203

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Metamagnetics