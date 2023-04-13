Mobile Ordering Platform for Healthcare Employees Expands into Five Hospitals

HOUSTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivalry Tech has expanded its mobile ordering platform, myEATz, into five cafes in the Houston Methodist system. This expansion of the healthcare developed-platform allows faculty and staff the ability to order food and beverages ahead of time using their mobile device or desktop.

The importance of breaks and employee wellness has been the foundational focus of myEATz development.

The expansion includes cafes at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Continuing Care Hospital, and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. Streamlining the ordering process at their onsite cafes allows for quick and easy pick-up for faculty and staff. The importance of breaks and employee wellness has been the foundational focus of myEATz development. Aaron Knape, CEO and Co-Founder of Rivalry Tech elaborates…

"Employee wellness is especially important in healthcare as worker shortages, combined with fatigue, continue to be a concern. myEATz offers more than just access to onsite food and beverage options, it encourages employees to utilize their meal breaks to recharge and make the most of their break."

The partnership with Aramark Healthcare+ has been a critical component to the success of the expansion. Aramark Healthcare+ operates all of the nutrition operations at Houston Methodist and has helped drive Rivalry Tech to each location. Vice President of Operations of Aramark Healthcare+ Houston Methodist, Dave Hanson commented…

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Rivalry Tech to bring mobile ordering to five additional Aramark Healthcare+ Houston Methodist locations. Our continued investment in technology is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional service and convenience to our healthcare caregivers. With Rivalry Tech's myEATz platform and our operational expertise, we are confident in our ability to enhance the overall dining experience for our guests."

The expansion into the Houston Methodist system follows the launch of the myEATz app. myEATz is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store but customers at myEATz locations can still scan QR codes or access myEATz from their preferred browser. Having multiple ways to access the platform gives customers options to enjoy the platform.

