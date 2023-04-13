Paycor Wins Six 2023 TITAN Business Awards for its Advanced Analytics and Talent Solutions

CINCINNATI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it has won six 2023 TITAN Business Awards within the Business Technology Solutions and Human Resources categories. The TITAN Business Awards was formed to recognize the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide. Over 1,100 entries were submitted from 56 countries, including the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Philippines, Germany, India, Ireland, Cyprus, and South Africa.

Paycor earned accolades for achievements in the following categories:

Business Technology Solutions:

Human Resources:

"This distinction showcases our commitment to providing innovative HCM solutions that help organizations streamline processes to build winning teams," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. "To be honored again by the TITAN Business Awards, specifically for our Paycor Smart Sourcing which helps frontline leaders fill roles faster and Paycor Analytics for providing insightful data to help customers drive business decisions, is a testament to our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients."

"We wish to congratulate the winners and commend them for the stellar works they had submitted," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. "We are proud to be a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to showcase their works and to honor their excellence in business with recognition."

For more information, please visit: https://thetitanawards.com/winner.php .

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding, and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need; a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals. Learn more at paycor.com.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards.

IAA's mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

