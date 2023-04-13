Therapy Brands Appoints Param Hegde as Chief Technology Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Brands, a leading provider of practice management software, is pleased to announce that Param Hegde has joined the company as the chief technology officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Param to the Therapy Brands team," said Jeffrey Shoreman, chief executive officer of Therapy Brands. "His extensive experience and demonstrated success in technology makes him the perfect leader to help bring new and innovative products to our Therapy Brands' customers."

In his new role, Param will be responsible for the company's technology vision and strategy, while overseeing engineering and technology execution. Param has over 25 years of experience driving growth within SaaS, cloud, data, and machine learning/AI platforms across multiple industries. He has developed high-performing global teams for rapid technology scaling.

Prior to this role, he most recently served as chief technology officer of Catapult Group International. Additionally, he served in several technology leadership roles including vice president of R&D and chief technology officer of the APM business unit of Aspen Technology; the senior vice president of engineering at Houghton Mifflin; and the head of mobile products at Constant Contact.

"I am excited to join Therapy Brands to apply my knowledge of existing and emerging technologies to provide the best products and solutions to our customers," said Param Hegde, chief technology officer of Therapy Brands. "I look forward to working with the team to drive innovation within our products to unlock value for our customers and future growth opportunities."

About Therapy Brands

Therapy Brands provides practice management solutions to over 30,000 therapy practices with their flagship products TheraNest, WebABA, Catalyst, Fusion, Procentive, TenEleven, and EchoVantage. The company fosters its mission-driven culture through leadership programming, education, volunteerism, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. Current and aspiring leaders are given opportunities to further enhance their skills through Therapy Brands' Leadership Academy and Emerging Leaders Program, and all employees have opportunities to develop their skills and increase career opportunities through cross-functional initiatives such as our mentor program, brand ambassadors, and thrive events. (www.therapybrands.com)

