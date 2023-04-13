ThinkCERCA Partners with Quill

CHICAGO, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCERCA, a recognized industry leader in student reading and writing growth, is partnering with Quill to offer Quill's AI-powered language skills tools as a complimentary service to the ThinkCERCA platform.

ThinkCERCA's robust platform and blended learning model is built on a research-backed literacy framework (CERCA) for reading and writing across subjects in grades 3-12. It will now offer Quill's use of sentence combining, a highly-effective strategy for building grammar and language skills backed by decades of research, to further student growth potential.

"Building strong writing skills requires students to commit to hundreds of hours of practice and feedback to develop strong written communication skills. By pairing Quill and ThinkCERCA, educators are equipped with powerful tools to ensure that students can develop these critical skills," cited Quill Founder, Peter Gault.

This partnership will provide ThinkCERCA users with:

Diagnostic assessments

Quill's library of 700 activities targets 50 national language skills and grammar standards, nestled within ThinkCERCA's writing modules across core subject areas

Personalized and adaptive feedback from Quill to support sentence-level writing skills

"We provide a structured approach to literacy, but honor the art and craft of classroom teachers," said Eileen Murphy, ThinkCERCA Founder and CEO. "With best-in-class partners like Quill, we are doing the heavy lifting behind the scenes so we can provide an easy-to-use one-stop shop for literacy. That allows teachers to redeploy their time where it is needed most, in nurturing a collaborative classroom."

About ThinkCERCA

ThinkCERCA's personalized literacy platform helps educators teach critical thinking skills through close reading and academic writing across subjects. With a research-based framework that teaches students how to construct a cohesive argument, studies show they can achieve an average of two years of reading growth annually. Teachers gain 1:1 time with students and equip them with a step-by-step approach to thinking critically and reading and writing with purpose. All while supported by a vast instructional library, professionally scored benchmark assessments, and much more.

About Quill.org

Quill.org's mission is to help every low-income student in the United States become a strong writer and critical thinker, and the nonprofit organization's free online tools now support more than one million students. Quill.org's tools help teachers by using artificial intelligence to automatically grade and provide feedback on student writing, and this immediate feedback loop enables students to continually revise their writing and quickly build their skills.

