Troutman Pepper Adds Antitrust Partner to Growing Consumer Financial Services Practice

Former FTC Attorney Andrew Mann Joins National Law Firm in DC

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew "Drew" Mann, a talented antitrust attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper in Washington, D.C. as a partner in the firm's market-leading Consumer Financial Services Practice. He most recently practiced at K&L Gates and brings significant experience in the health care antitrust space from both his time at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and in private practice.

Andrew “Drew” Mann, Partner, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

Mann focuses his practice on antitrust, competition, and trade regulation. He regularly advises clients on a broad range of international antitrust topics, including joint ventures and competitor collaborations, gun-jumping and information exchanges, price fixing and market allocations, exclusive dealing, joint purchasing, and joint selling arrangements. Drawing on his extensive government investigations experience, Mann has successfully defended clients in enforcement actions brought on by the FTC and Department of Justice Antitrust Division.

"Drew's excellent reputation and diverse work experience make him an ideal addition to our nationally-recognized practice," said John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation department. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the firm and know our clients will greatly benefit from his unique experience with antitrust and FTC/DOJ-related matters."

"He is a fantastic attorney with a real depth of antitrust and FTC/DOJ knowledge that will benefit our clients in the financial services and health care sectors and beyond," added Henry Liu, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Washington, D.C. office.

Mann is the second partner to join the firm's high-growth Consumer Financial Services team this year. In March – just one year after the firm attracted an industry-leading, seven-partner team – Troutman Pepper welcomed litigation partner, Jessamyn Vedro, to the practice.

"I am excited to join the highly regarded team at Troutman Pepper," Mann said. "The firm's strong reputation particularly in the financial services and health care industries made this move the perfect fit. I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues across the firm to deliver more value to our clients."

Mann earned his JD and MBA from the University of Richmond and his bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP