Censys Provides $3.91 Million in Benefits, According to Forrester's Total Economic Impact™ Study

Forrester found that Censys delivers shadow IT control, suitability for the cloud, unmatched customer support and peace of mind for all customers.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys , the leader in External Attack Surface Management (EASM), commissioned Forrester to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) report to evaluate the quantifiable business benefits that Censys EASM delivers to their customers. While the study found that most organizations have difficulty identifying and managing their attack surface, Forrester identified that Censys customers benefit from a 444% return on investment, including $3.19M in benefits and a $2.60M net present value.

Censys logo (PRNewsfoto/Censys) (PRNewswire)

With growing concerns of shadow IT, multiple cloud and SaaS providers, third-party and supply chain risks, and high labor costs to find and contextualize assets, organizations are eager to establish complete visibility into their attack surface. With its EASM platform, Censys is solving several key problems that security teams are consistently grappling with, including streamlining processes for security teams, providing visibility in mapping external assets, and helping organizations find vulnerabilities during merger and acquisitions activity.

"This TEI report from Forrester validates many of the direct benefits we've seen in real-time with our customers. We are thrilled to see Censys continuing to help security teams improve productivity and be cost-effective," said Sarah Ashburn, CRO at Censys. "Our goal at Censys is to provide peace of mind, giving organizations the most comprehensive, accurate data to defend attack surfaces and hunt for threats."

Forrester identified that in three years, organizations using the Censys EASM platform will benefit from:

30% increased efficiencies in discovering and assessing assets, with a financial impact of $269,000

50% reduced the likelihood of a security breach by discovering vulnerable assets which were previously unknown and unaccounted for, with a financial impact of $557,500

3.6 hours of avoided downtime per employee across the entire organization due to a security breach, with a financial impact of $675,000

Two months of time saved on required work on an acquisition or merger, with an impact of $267,000

70% reduction in false positives, with a financial impact of $763,000

15% time savings in remediation of incidents, with a financial impact of $649,000

"Having the ability to see our attack surface and the changes in our posture provides a unique sense of confidence," stated a director of the cyber command center at a technology insurance company. "Censys is flexible and well-documented, which makes a huge difference."

For full findings on the Total Economic Impact™ of Censys External Attack Surface Management, download the study here . For more information, register for an upcoming Censys and Forrester webinar here on April 19, 2023.

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading provider of continuous attack surface management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like FireEye, Google, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and over 51% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company's Internet-wide continuous visibility platform to discover and prevent cybersecurity threats. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Censys