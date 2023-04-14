Forum Systems Releases Next Generation of API Gateway

Sentry combines performant integration with intelligent real-time analytics

BOSTON, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Systems Inc., a leader in API gateway technology, releases the next generation of its flagship product, Forum Sentry, Version 9.1. The company continues to redefine excellence in API integration, security, and identity management.

"CIOs are often scrambling to manage the growing complexity of their business systems. A simple API integration service might be deployed. But then the traffic comes. These platforms can only scale by adding more vCores, which is unsustainable," warns Mamoon Yunus, CEO of Forum Systems. He continued, "integration is as much a part of our product now as security and identity. We're proud of how Sentry's low-code/no-code environment is saving our clients millions in computing costs by optimizing performance."

To continue to serve its users well, Sentry v9.1 comes with several new features—each designed to be resource-efficient and performant. Sentry now supports: PostgreSQL, Cobol Copybooks, OpenAPI v3.0, JSON Web Tokens, direct JSON mapping, as well as running custom scripts.

Caching in Sentry is now faster and more flexible. It can leverage Redis as a fast in-memory cache that is safer for runtime. And users have finer control over Sentry's caching behavior through Read and Store: Sentry can apply a task list before a cached response is returned, which allows, for example, distinct responses based on client-specific attributes.

A typical organization manages hundreds of APIs—each with its own size, latency, and invocation schedule. Normally a human would set thresholds to monitor performance, but this becomes intractable as the number of APIs grows. A few rules cannot handle the complexity and the false positives drown out real anomalies. Sentry now leverages machine learning to automate performance monitoring: it captures baseline API characteristics and alerts on deviations from what is expected, which enables real-time proactive business monitoring.

Forum Systems encourages all organizations to assess their current API strategy and identify pain points. For further information on Sentry v9.1, check out the release notes or schedule a product demo .

About Forum Systems

Forum Systems is a leader in intelligent API gateway technology, deep data analytics, and cloud technologies. Forum technology, used by some of the largest global companies for building intelligent business workflows, is certified and secure. Along with industry-leading performance, interoperability, and security, Forum Systems takes pride in its customer-driven innovation and simplified user experience.

