WEMIX announces WONDER DAO global recruitment

WONDER 1 of the WEMIX3.0 mainnet's 40 Node Council Partners

NCPs provide the highest level of security to the mainnet and contribute to the development and growth of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, laying the groundwork for a new Web3 life built on WEMIX3.0.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading blockchain developer WEMIX announced global recruitment for the newly launched WONDER DAO. The first DAO to be launched on the NILE (NFT Is Life Evolution) platform, WONDER DAO is responsible for the first node of the 40 WONDERS - the WEMIX3.0 mainnet's Node Council Partners (NCPs). Its members will join forces with other NCPs to contribute to the stable operation of the WEMIX3.0 mainnet, and the growth of the DAO and the WEMIX mega-ecosystem.

WEMIX announces global recruitment for WONDER DAO (PRNewswire)

The participation process for WONDER DAO Station involves joining the recruitment with WEMIX and acquiring WONDER (DAO Token, WDR) after the recruitment period ends. Subsequently, participants may choose to acquire g.WONDER (Governance Token) by staking WDR at their discretion to participate in future DAO and WEMIX 3.0 mainnet ecosystem decision-making.

WONDER DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that operates through the NEITH Protocol. The protocol is a modular platform that facilitates all DAO operations, providing effortless community organization and self-tokenomics creation.

The DAO utilizes the PMR (Block Minting Reward) allocated to the 40 WONDERS to contribute to the growth of the DAO and the WEMIX mega-ecosystem.

According to NEITH Protocol's smart contracts, PMR will either be reserved for the DAO or used for token buybacks. Buybacked DAO tokens will be burned or distributed to stabilize the DAO token's value and strengthen the governance membership's status, establishing a self-tokenomics framework that fosters a virtuous cycle and helps the expansion of the mainnet's ecosystem.

For more information about WONDER DAO, go to: https://www.nile.io/dao/wonder/station .

Participation Details

Recruitment Schedule: April 14, 2023 , 11:00 ~ April 24, 2023 , 11:00 (UTC+9)

Recruitment Method: Participate with WEMIX during the recruitment period and receive WONDER tokens (WDR) distributed according to the proportion

Recruitment Target Amount: 1,700,010 WEMIX

Participation Criteria: Minimum of 10 WEMIX or more with no maximum limit

WONDER issuance: 1,900,010 WDR

WONDER Distribution Quantity: 1,700,010 WDR

WONDER Exchange Rate: 1 WEMIX = 1 WDR

Currently, 200,000 WEMIX and 200,000 WDR of the total WONDER issuance will be used to create liquidity pools.

The newly launched WONDER DAO utilizes the PMR (Block Minting Reward) allocated to the 40 WONDERS to contribute to the growth of the DAO and the WEMIX mega-ecosystem. With the NEITH Protocol, it establishes a self-sustaining tokenomics system and fosters a transparent, ever-evolving community through on-chain governance. Join WONDER DAO and spearhead the way to a better future!

For more information:

www.nile.io NILE official website :

40wonders.wemix.com 40 WONDERS official website :

About Wemade and WEMIX

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based Wemade is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through subsidiary WEMIX, Wemade aims to accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services for everyone.

About NILE

NILE is the world's first DAO-powered blockchain NFT platform based on a fully decentralized smart contract infrastructure that will redefine the way we identify and express inspiration, creativity, and opportunity. NILE enables trustless and transparent projects in the form of concerts, art exhibits, sports, music, investments, and even businesses to be facilitated and managed through the DAO. More at www.nile.io.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd