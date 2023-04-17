SCIENCE AND MEDICINE GROUP ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF NEW EDITOR IN CHIEF AND SENIOR EDITOR FOR AUNTMINNIE.COM

ARLINGTON, Va., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Science and Medicine Group (SMG) has announced it has promoted two long-time editors. Former AuntMinnie.com Senior Editor Erik L. Ridley is promoted to Editor in Chief. In his new role, Ridley will lead the premier radiology information brand and content team. Additionally, , former AuntMinnie.com Editor Kate Madden Yee is promoted to Senior Editor.

Ridley and Madden Yee will work together to enhance the quality of AuntMinnie.com's industry-leading radiology information and insight. One of the first initiatives in their new roles will be the launch of new forms of interactive content, including improved cases, better video and multimedia, and more curated online engagement.

These promotions are part of Science and Medicine Group's investment in its online media sites including AuntMinnie.com, DrBicuspid.com, LabPulse.com, and The Science Advisory Board, designed to enhance user experience and provide more timely, relevant industry information.

"The digital marketplace for radiology news, information and insight is constantly evolving," said Barry Lovette, General Manager for Media at Science and Medicine Group. "Erik and Kate will lead the content team on AuntMinnie.com to develop more interactive content experiences for today's digital-first professional audiences."

"Given their experience with the brand and the industry at large, Erik and Kate are well positioned to lead AuntMinnie.com into a new era," said Stephen Wellman, Director of Content and Strategy for Media at Science and Medicine Group. "They will work to ensure AuntMinnie.com remains the leading brand in radiology by providing industry coverage that helps radiology professionals stay ahead of the latest developments in research and practice."

Ridley has worked as an editor and journalist covering radiology for the last several decades, serving as Senior Editor at AuntMinnie.com for much of that time. He is a noted expert in all areas of radiology, with a particular focus on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the specialty.

"AuntMinnie.com has been a trusted resource for radiology professionals since its launch in 2000, and as radiology continues to evolve, so will we," Ridley said. "While we will still provide the unbiased and high-quality content that our loyal readers have valued for over two decades, we will also build on that record to deliver an even more engaging and educational experience over the coming years."

Madden Yee also has decades of experience as a medical journalist, serving at AuntMinnie.com since 2001. In her previous role as Editor, she has covered the latest developments in practice management and women's imaging. She currently reports on key research in radiology modalities such as MRI and CT.

"We take pride in our coverage of medical imaging trends and innovations and look forward to continuing to deliver to our readers on-point analysis of cutting-edge research findings across all imaging modalities," Madden Yee said.

About Science and Medicine Group

Science and Medicine Group is on a mission, as a premier data intelligence company, to deliver actionable insights about hard-to-reach audiences in science and medicine. The company is actively expanding its portfolio of data intelligence solutions, building on the longstanding success of its well-known market research brands, such as Bioinformatics and Kalorama, its media sites, AuntMinnie.com, LabPulse.com, DrBicuspid.com, and The Science Advisory Board, a network of scientists immersed in biological research, drug discovery and biopharmaceutical production. The company's breadth of data-driven offerings and value creation across its world-class brands is powering customer product growth and commercialization efforts to create competitive advantages for its customers. The company is based in Arlington, VA. For more information, visit www.scienceandmedicinegroup.com.

